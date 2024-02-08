Disney Announces Moana 2 Will Hit Cinemas In November

The sequel is described as an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers” and promises to see Moana take on “an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”
Originally developed as a television series, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that he was so impressed upon reviewing footage for Moana 2 that they opted for a feature film.
“We were impressed by what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” Iger said on Wednesday.
“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Iger said, with the film streamed for one billion hours on Disney+ last year.
“We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theatres this November.”
Moana was a box office success upon its release in 2016, making more than $US680 million globally.
#Moana2, only in theaters Nov. 27, 2024 🌊 pic.twitter.com/5XxGJ76i0y— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) February 7, 2024