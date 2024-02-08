The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Disney Announces Moana 2 Will Hit Cinemas In November

Disney Announces Moana 2 Will Hit Cinemas In November

Disney has released a first look at Moana 2, announcing that the surprise sequel will arrive in cinemas on November 27.

The sequel is described as an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers” and promises to see Moana take on “an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Originally developed as a television series, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that he was so impressed upon reviewing footage for Moana 2 that they opted for a feature film. 

“We were impressed by what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” Iger said on Wednesday. 

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Iger said, with the film streamed for one billion hours on Disney+ last year. 

“We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theatres this November.”

Moana was a box office success upon its release in 2016, making more than $US680 million globally.

Man Who Spent 8 Years Building Eiffel Tower Out Of Matchsticks Denied World Record
NEXT STORY

Man Who Spent 8 Years Building Eiffel Tower Out Of Matchsticks Denied World Record

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Who Spent 8 Years Building Eiffel Tower Out Of Matchsticks Denied World Record

Man Who Spent 8 Years Building Eiffel Tower Out Of Matchsticks Denied World Record

Over the past eight years, Richard Plaud embarked on a journey to break a Guinness World Record by piecing together 706,900 matchsticks to construct a towering homage to the Eiffel Tower, only to have his attempt rejected.
Tenacious D Set To Tour Australia For The First Time In 11 Years

Tenacious D Set To Tour Australia For The First Time In 11 Years

Comedy rock duo Tenacious D are touring Australia for the first time in over 10 years.
Coles Blames Farmers For High Supermarket Prices At Parliamentary Inquiry

Coles Blames Farmers For High Supermarket Prices At Parliamentary Inquiry

Coles has told a parliamentary inquiry that requests for price increases from suppliers and farmers is the reason for supermarket price increases.
Airline Begins Inviting Passengers To Weigh Themselves Before Departure

Airline Begins Inviting Passengers To Weigh Themselves Before Departure

Finnair is asking passengers to weigh themselves along with their carry-on baggage before departure to collect data for aircraft balance calculations.
Parliament Set To Pass Right To Disconnect Laws, Meaning Workers Will Be Able To Ignore Bosses After Hours

Parliament Set To Pass Right To Disconnect Laws, Meaning Workers Will Be Able To Ignore Bosses After Hours

Workers will soon have the right to disconnect and not answer calls or emails outside of paid hours, with the prime minister and key Senate crossbenchers endorsing the proposal.