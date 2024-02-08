Disney Announces Moana 2 Will Hit Cinemas In November

The sequel is described as an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers” and promises to see Moana take on “an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Originally developed as a television series, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that he was so impressed upon reviewing footage for Moana 2 that they opted for a feature film.

“We were impressed by what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” Iger said on Wednesday.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Iger said, with the film streamed for one billion hours on Disney+ last year.

“We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theatres this November.”

Moana was a box office success upon its release in 2016, making more than $US680 million globally.