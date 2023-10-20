Dolly Parton Reveals Reason She Sleeps With Makeup On In Case Of An Emergency

The Jolene singer has been sharing secrets about her life in her new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, and she has been dedicated to looking fabulous and glamorous since childhood.

In the book, the Queen of Country Music explained that she started sleeping with makeup on during a time when there were many earthquakes in Los Angeles, and she didn't want to be caught out in an emergency looking dishevelled.

"When I arrived in LA in the '80s, I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes. I thought, 'I'm not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I'm going to be ready to go!'"

She continued to wear makeup to bed for her husband, Carl Thomas Dean. "I don't want to go to bed looking like a hag with Carl." The couple has been married for over 50 years.

She revealed that she does wash her makeup off in the morning to start fresh. It doesn't matter when you clean your face, as long as you clean it once a day.

After I wake up, I do all the little rituals, and then I start over again and go out every day and look good all day long."

When she was younger, Dolly was very crafty and creative when it came to creating makeup for herself.

"Pokeberries were major because you could mash them up and make a stain that boy takes forever to come off. I would paint my lips with that."

"I also used household goods to make homemade cosmetics. I'd strike one of Mama's long wooden kitchen matches, put a little spit on the end of it, and use that to colour in my eyebrows and my beauty mark."