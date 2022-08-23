The Masked Singer Australia

The Masked Singer - S4 Ep. 9
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 23 Aug 2022

With our intriguing 'Who Sung It?' competition nearing it's climax, the second round of semi-finals is full of jaw dropping performances, as well as more clues. Who will make it to our grand finale?

Season 4