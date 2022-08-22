The Masked Singer Australia

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Masked Singer - S4 Ep. 8
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Mon 22 Aug 2022

Another mask is set to come off tonight in the first semi-final of Australia's highly-addictive singing competition. With fresh performances comes a bunch of new clues for our superstar guessing panel

Episodes
Video Extras
MasksArticles
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Mask Reveals

Performances

Top Picks From Osher

Catch Up On Last Season

Season 4