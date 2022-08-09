The Masked Singer Australia

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Masked Singer - S4 Ep. 3
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 9 Aug 2022

With even more cryptic clues and star-studded singing acts, Mel B, Chrissie Swan, Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes try to crack which global superstars are behind their outrageous and elaborate masks.

Episodes
Video Extras
MasksArticles
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Mask Reveals

Performances

Top Picks From Osher

Catch Up On Last Season

Season 4