Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Masked Singer - S4 Ep. 4
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Sun 14 Aug 2022
It's week two of TV's most outrageous guessing game! Which mask will be revealed when four of our favourite singers go head to head? And who is the superstar that's been masquerading all season long?
Episodes
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Articles
Mask Reveals
Performances
Top Picks From Osher
Catch Up On Last Season
Season 4