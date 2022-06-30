Turn on the telly and pump up the volume.

The Loop is here to kick off your weekend with all the bangers and hottest music videos from around the globe, every Saturday morning on 10 Peach.

Hosted by Scott Tweedie and Liv Phyland, The Loop has your all access pass to the hottest musical acts and best new films, plus exclusive celebrity interviews and performances from the planet’s biggest stars.

Start your weekend off on the right note with The Loop.