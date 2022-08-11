The Dog House Australia

Meet Gigi

Get to know Gigi, the little love bug Chihuahua x from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Gigi and I am a 1 year 1 month old female Chihuahua. My Colour is Black / White.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Gigi was surrendered to the AWL’s Shoalhaven branch by her owners, who were no longer able to care for her. She was then transferred to the Kemps Creek shelter, along with several other dogs. While Gigi is very gentle, she is timid and might be uncomfortable with over handling. She would be best suited to a home without young kids.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • A little love bug who can’t wait to find her forever home
  • Can be scared around other dogs
  • Timid but has bursts of crazy zoomies when she’s excited

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Walks around the block
  • Cuddles on the bed
  • Patient people willing to give her some time

FACTS:

  • Her name is Gigi
  • She’s just over 1yr old
  • She’s a chihuahua x
  • She was transferred to the Kemps Creek shelter just over a fortnight ago

MEDICAL:

  • Desex booked 16/2. She has Giardia and needs to be treated with medication. Will need to be kept to concrete only, no yard time till she is clear.
