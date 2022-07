Australia’s ultimate skill test The Cube, may look easy, but with a shot at a whopping $250,000 on the line, it’s anything but.

Premiering Wednesday, 24 February at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play, Andy Lee hosts this edge-of-your-seat, family-entertainment game show putting everyday Aussies’ back in their boxes (literally!).

And as he points out, every single game is doable. It just comes down to: can you do it?

