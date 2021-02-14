Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
MasterChef
MasterChef
Hunted
Hunted
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Featured TV Shows
MasterChef
Hunted
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
The Cheap Seats
First Dates Australia
The Living Room
Australian Survivor
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Prisoner
A-League
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Football
Bellator
A-League
Sunday Hoops
Formula 1
Socceroos
FA Cup
View All Sports
First Look: Kylie And Jason Return To Ramsay Street For Neighbours Finale
Hunted Australia 2022: Meet The Fugitives
MasterChef Australia Fans & Faves: Final 3 Revealed
Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
View All Trending
Kids
Win
The Cube
Andy Explains The Cube
Light Entertainment
Details
Air Date:
Mon 15 Feb 2021
What exactly is The Cube?
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Extras
Articles
WIN
More
Extras
2 mins
Catch-Up With Andy
We check-in with The Cube Australia's host
3 mins
Andy Plays Pinpoint
Andy must thread the pole thought the rings and touch the end panel, without touching any of the rings. Can he do it?
3 mins
The Making Of The Cube: Part Two
Find out about "Bullet Time" and go further behind the scenes of Australia's ultimate skill test
4 mins
The Making of The Cube: Part One
Go behind the scenes of Australia's ultimate skill test
4 mins
Andy Tests The Cube
Does Andy have what it takes to beat The Cube?
3 mins
Andy Explains The Cube
What exactly is The Cube?
3 mins
Q and A With Host Andy Lee
We chat to The Cube Australia's host
Articles
Ten Fascinating Facts About The Cube
Secrets to the show’s most formidable character revealed.
The Cube Australia, Hosted By Andy Lee, Officially Has A Premiere Date
Mark your calendars, folks!
Andy Lee Is Bringing ‘The Cube Australia’ To 10 In 2021
It’s the gameshow that proves it’s hip to be square.
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
More from 10