Andy Lee Is Bringing ‘The Cube Australia’ To 10 In 2021

Based on the hit UK format, The Cube challenges players with what appear to be simple tasks all to be completed in — you guessed it — a 4m x 4m x 4m perspex cube.

The games may sound simple, like bouncing a ball into a bucket within a timeframe, but once the clock starts counting down everything becomes a little bit more tense. Add to that the promise of $250,000 in prize money and you’ll be setting up your own practice Cube at home.

Things got so hectic in the UK that — with £50,000 on the line — one player made the bold decision to take his pants off just in order to give himself the advantage over a game.

“Things get tense with me and my mates when we play skill games to determine who’s going to get the next round of beers at the pub,” The Cube Australia’s host Andy Lee said. “Imagine doing it for a quarter of a million dollars. I can’t wait!”

Andy’s no stranger to doing deceptively simple tasks under pressure so who better to guide Aussies through a series of ridiculous but also edge-of-your-seat tense tasks.

“Andy Lee is one of the most popular and talented comedians in Australia, and we are thrilled he will host this brilliant series,” 10 ViacomCBS’ Head of Programming Daniel Monaghan said.

If you think you have what it takes to beat The Cube, applications are open right now.

We can't wait to see what challenges lie ahead when The Cube Australia premieres in early 2021 on Network 10