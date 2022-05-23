The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

Roses are red. Violets are blue. When it comes to bachelors, we have a few.

Australia’s premier dating show is back, with a new name, new location and triple the romance with not one, not two, but three bachelors looking to find love.

Standing at an impressive 6 feet 6 inches tall, 27-year-old Victorian marketing manager and a self-confessed family man, Felix Von Hofe is craving face-to-face connection, hopefully with someone who can make him laugh.

Felix said: “For me, the most attractive quality a girl can have is a good sense of humour. My dream date would be anything where it ends up hurting to laugh, because if we’re both laughing the whole time then it can’t get much better.”

Hailing from Sydney, 35-year-old restaurant manager Thomas Malucelli is a hopeless romantic.

Born in a small town outside Florence in Italy, meditation and practicing mindfulness might be up there with his favourite past-times, but Thomas is also a self-confessed adrenaline junkie and outdoors man.

Describing himself as loyal and motivated, Thomas is looking for a woman who is confident, honest and a great communicator.

Thomas said: “The idea of finding the love of my life in a context that is so out of my comfort zone really excites me.”

And last but certainly not least, is 25-year-old Mood Monroe lead drummer and songwriter, Jed McIntosh, from Victoria.

This rocker might convey a tough boy persona but underneath his impressive body art, is a sensitive man with a very big heart. Proud to stand out from the crowd, Jed’s looking for a woman who is confident, passionate, empathetic, and ready to commit.

Jed said: “A woman willing to find love on a public platform is the confidence I need in a partner.”

With triple the suitors, it proved the perfect opportunity to move the bachelor’s headquarters to the Sunshine State.

Famed for its long sandy beaches, surfing spots, national parks, rainforest hinterland and picturesque skyline, nothing says Gold Coast glamour quite like the new Bachelor mansion.

The Hollywood-esque style mansion exudes luxury from all angles, complete with a resort-style swimming pool, open fireplace, cinema room and wet bar.

With three very different Bachelors, and more Bachelorettes than ever before, The Bachelors Australia will redefine the fairy-tale journey Australian’s have come to love.

Hosted by Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia is made for Network 10 by Warner Bros. International Television Production.

The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play