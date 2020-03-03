Locky Gilbert Is Australia’s Next Bachelor

An experienced cave diver, base jumper, mountaineer and athlete, there isn’t a lot this handsome and charming, 30-year-old adventure guide from Western Australia hasn’t done. All that’s missing is someone with whom he can chase waterfalls with.

Having built a legion of female fans during his time on Australian Survivor, this successful CEO knows that with great risk comes even greater reward. And he’s putting it all on the line again, to dive right into the romantic experience of a lifetime.

When Locky isn’t scaling the world’s end for work or fun, the self-confessed meat pie and sausage roll connoisseur is back home with his family, eagerly awaiting someone special to share his life with.

Describing himself as a hopeless romantic who wears his heart on his sleeve, Locky is looking for a driven and outdoorsy woman with a wicked sense of adventure. Someone with whom he can take on the world and snuggle up to on the couch.

On being Australia’s most eligible Bachelor, Locky said: “I really want to find love. I’m pretty content with my life at the moment. I go on these crazy adventures, but I’d love someone to share the memories with.

“I’ve got best friends, but I want to find that one best friend that I can spend the rest of my life with. This is an amazing opportunity to hopefully find someone special at the end.”

This worldly Bachelor may be able to cross earth’s toughest terrain, but how will be navigate his way through the perils and perks of modern dating? Through a series of lavish dates and cocktail parties, Australia’s most eligible bachelorettes will vie for Locky’s affection, each hoping to receive a coveted red rose and win the heart of the globetrotting gent.

Past seasons of The Bachelor Australia franchise have resulted in fairy-tale endings for Tim and Anna, Sam and Snezana, Georgia and Lee, Matty J and Laura, Ali and Taite and Angie and Carlin. And with his turn fast approaching, will Locky find his partner in crime to join him for a life full of love, laughter and adventure?

The Bachelor Australia. Coming Soon To 10.