Watch the Socceroos vs Argentina live and free on 10 Play

Graham Arnold's Socceroos head to China to meet Argentina in Beijing. It wasn't too long ago that the Socceroos came up against the South American outfit - with the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions coming out on top in the round of 16 clash in the race to their global triumph.

Arnold and his Argentinian counterpart, Lionel Scaloni, have forged quite the friendship since their meeting. Scaloni has complimented Arnold and his side on multiple occasions after they gave it their all in what turned out to be quite a challenging encounter for La Albiceleste in Qatar last year.

The South American outfit have named a near full strength side that is headlined by the inclusion of global superstar Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez as well as Alex Mac Allister.

Turning our attention to the Subway Socceroos squad which sees a raft of changes with regulars Aziz Behich, Jason Cummings, Miloš Degenek, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, and Bailey Wright missing out due to injury.

This has paved the way for some new faces with 19-year-old, Parma Calcio 1913 defender Alessandro Circati and Melbourne City FC goalkeeper Thomas Glover linking up with the national team for the first time.

Meanwhile, there have been recalls to the Green and Gold for Denis Genreau and Gianni Stensness thanks to their outstanding club form.

