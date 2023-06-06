Socceroos

Watch the Socceroos vs Argentina live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Subway Socceroos vs Argentina on Thursday, 15 June from 2130 AEST live and free on 10 Play

Graham Arnold's Socceroos head to China to meet Argentina in Beijing. It wasn't too long ago that the Socceroos came up against the South American outfit - with the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions coming out on top in the round of 16 clash in the race to their global triumph.

Arnold and his Argentinian counterpart, Lionel Scaloni, have forged quite the friendship since their meeting. Scaloni has complimented Arnold and his side on multiple occasions after they gave it their all in what turned out to be quite a challenging encounter for La Albiceleste in Qatar last year.

The South American outfit have named a near full strength side that is headlined by the inclusion of global superstar Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez as well as Alex Mac Allister.

The Socceroos will face off against Argentina for the first time since their 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images for Football Australia)

Turning our attention to the Subway Socceroos squad which sees a raft of changes with regulars Aziz Behich, Jason Cummings, Miloš Degenek, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, and Bailey Wright missing out due to injury.

This has paved the way for some new faces with 19-year-old, Parma Calcio 1913 defender Alessandro Circati and Melbourne City FC goalkeeper Thomas Glover linking up with the national team for the first time.

Meanwhile, there have been recalls to the Green and Gold for Denis Genreau and Gianni Stensness thanks to their outstanding club form.

SUBWAY SOCCEROOS SQUAD vs ARGENTINA I BEIJING, CHINA – THURSDAY 15 JUNE

Name

Current Club, Country

‘A’ Caps (Goals)

Junior Club (Member Federation/Country)
Nathaniel ATKINSON Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 6 (0) Riverside Olympic FC / Football Tasmania
Keanu BACCUS St Mirren FC, Scotland 5 (0) Parklea FC / Football New South Wales
Brandon BORRELLO Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia 6 (1) Modbury Jets SC / Football South Australia
Jordan BOS Melbourne City FC, Australia 1 (0) Hoppers Crossing SC / Football Victoria
Alessandro CIRCATI Parma Calcio 1913, Italy (0) Perth Soccer Club / Football West
Cameron DEVLIN Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 2 (0) Sutherland Sharks FC / Football New South Wales
Mitchell DUKE Fagiano Okayama, Japan 26 (9) Liverpool Rangers SC / Football New South Wales
Joe GAUCI (Gk) Adelaide United FC, Australia 1 (0) Cumberland United FC / Football South Australia
Denis GENREAU Toulouse FC, France 2 (0) Brighton SC / Football Victoria
Thomas GLOVER (Gk) Melbourne City FC, Australia (0) Menai Hawks / Football New South Wales
Ajdin HRUSTIC Hellas Verona FC, Italy 23 (3) Heatherton United SC / Football Victoria
Joel KING Odense Boldklub, Denmark on loan to Sydney FC, Australia 4 (0) Shellharbour Junior FC / Football New South Wales
Mathew LECKIE Melbourne City FC, Australia 77 (14) Brimbank Stallions FC / Football Victoria
Jamie MACLAREN Melbourne City FC, Australia 29 (8) Green Gully SC / Football Victoria
Riley MCGREE Middlesbrough FC, England 16 (1) Gawler Eagles FC / Football South Australia
Connor METCALFE FC St. Pauli, Germany 7 (0) South Cardiff FC / Northern NSW Football
Aiden O’NEILL Melbourne City FC, Australia 2 (0) University of Queensland Football Club (Formerly Kenmore FC) / Football Queensland
Alexander ROBERTSON Manchester City FC, England 1 (0) Pagewood Botany FC / Football New South Wales
Kye ROWLES Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland 9 (0) Palm Beach SC / Football Queensland
Mathew RYAN (Gk) (Cpt) AZ Alkmaar, Netherland 80 (0) Blacktown City FC / Football New South Wales
Gianni STENSNESS Viking FK, Norway 2 (0) Pittwater RSL FC / Collaroy Cromer SC / Football New South Wales
Harry SOUTTAR Leicester City FC, England 15 (6) Brechin City Boys Club (Scotland)
Ryan STRAIN St Mirren FC, Scotland 1 (0) Aston Villa FC (UK)
