Sport in June

There is plenty to look forward to in June with the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final only days away, we have the Manchester Derby in the Emirates FA Cup Final plus the Subway Socceroos take on Argentina in China!

Isuzu UTE A-League Men: Grand Final Action

Saturday, 3 June, 7pm AEST - live and free on Network 10. Mark that date in your calendar. The 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final is almost upon us.

After 26 rounds followed by a thrilling finals series, we are just about to reach the big occasion. This season's showpiece event will see reigning premiers Melbourne City face off against Central Coast Mariners at CommBank Stadium next Saturday night.

City will be looking to make amends for last season's disappointment which saw them fall short against Western United while it is a massive achievement for the Mariners as they play in their first grand final in a decade!

Watch the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Find The Isuzu UTE A-League 2022/2023 Fixtures here

Isuzu UTE A-League Highlights

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Emirates FA Cup Final: A Manchester Derby

You will want to keep yourself glued to the couch on A-League Grand Final night as the football carries through into the early hours of Sunday morning with the Emirates FA Cup Final.

A blockbuster is on the horizon as Manchester City look to complete the treble against arch rivals Manchester United at Wembley.

Watch all the action unfold as the 10 Football Team carry you through from the conclusion of the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final into the historical FA Cup tie.

If you're watching the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final on Paramount+, you will need to change to the FA Cup Final stream from 2300 AEST ahead of kick off an hour later!

NOTE: If you're watching the A-League Grand Final on 10, then you will need to switch over to Paramount+ at 2300 AEST to watch the FA Cup Final.

Watch the Emirates FA Cup Final live and exclusive on Paramount+

2022/23 Emirates FA Cup Fixtures

Locked In: Subway Socceroos to go Head-to-Head against Argentina in China

The Subway Socceroos have a massive clash to look forward to in June as they prepare to take on Argentina in Beijing on Thursday, 15 June.

It wasn't too long ago that the Socceroos came up against the South American outfit - with the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions coming out on top in the round of 16 clash in the race to their global triumph.

Arnold and his Argentinian counterpart, Lionel Scaloni, have forged quite the friendship since their meeting. Scaloni has complimented Arnold and his side on multiple occasions after they gave it their all in what turned out to be quite a challenging encounter for La Albiceleste in Qatar last year.

Watch the Subway Socceroos vs Argentina on Thursday, 15 June from 2130 AEST live and free on Network 10

Socceroos to Face Argentina in China

Watch the Socceroos and Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Socceroos Fixtures

Subway Joeys set to feature at the AFC U17 Asian Cup

You will be able to watch the Subway Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign live and exclusive on 10 Play.

Watch the Subway Joeys as they prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 with the tournament set to begin on June 15.

Brad Maloney's side have been drawn in Group C for the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup alongside Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, and China PR.

Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

The Subway Joeys' first match will see them meet Saudi Arabia on Friday, 16 June. Watch all the action live and free on 10 Play!

Roshn Saudi League: Relive all the action

The final round of the Roshn Saudi League will take place on the morning of Thursday, 1 June (AEST).

Al Ittihad are in the driver's seat to secure the title - they hold a three point advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr with three rounds remaining.

Catch all the action from the final rounds of the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play.

Roshn Saudi League Hub

2022/23 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

Watch the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

WOW - Women Of Wrestling

All the best action from WOW - Women Of Wrestling carries through into June. Relive all your favourite parts from Season 1, plus stream all the latest from Season 2 with episodes released weekly up until September!

WOW - Women Of Wrestling Hub

Get To Know Princess Aussie

Bellator Heads to Chicago

Bellator will bring not one, but two world championship contests to “The Windy City” Saturday, June 17 (AEST) when the promotion returns to Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The main event will see the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Champion and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Vadim Nemkov defend his title against No. 3-ranked light heavyweight and Olympic silver medalist Yoel Romero, in a bout that was originally slated for Bellator 290.

The co-headliner will feature 30-fight Bellator MMA veteran, current Bellator Featherweight World Champion and No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Patricio “Pitbull” moving down a weight class to challenge incumbent 135-pound champion and No. 8-ranked pound-for-pound athlete Sergio Pettis in a Bellator “Super Fight” for bantamweight gold.

These two massive bouts anchor the main card of Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero, an event that airs LIVE on 10 Play.

Watch Bellator 297 on Saturday, 17 June from 1100 AEST live and free on 10 Play

Bellator - 2023 Events Schedule

Bellator – Past Events Library

Bellator Hub on 10 Play

New Sport Documentaries Hub on 10 Play

10 Play has launched its very own Sports Documentaries page featuring a growing list of docos for all sport fans to enjoy.

Check out the vast library of sport documentaries available to stream now on 10 Play!

We have all your favourite sports covered with a host of football, basketball and horse racing documentaries all at your fingertips.

From the A-Leagues All Access Series to the NBL Unrivalled behind the scenes docos, we have all that you're looking for in one place!

Check out the new Sport Documentaries Hub on 10 Play