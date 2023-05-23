Socceroos To Face Argentina In China

The Subway Socceroos will take on reigning World Champions, Argentina, in Beijing, China next month in a much-anticipated rematch following their Round of 16 encounter at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The international friendly will take place at The Workers’ Stadium on Thursday 15 June at 8.00pm local / 10.00pm AEST, and it will be the first time the two sides have met since their much talked about encounter at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, where Argentina claimed a 2-1 victory.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson said that this match is historic on so many levels: “To secure a match against the World Champions Argentina reflects Australia’s standing within world football and the respect that the top nations have for both our senior national teams.

“Football is truly the global game and for Australia to be invited to play this match in China, and against the world number one, we hope this will open further opportunities for our two nations to work together both on and off the football field,” Johnson said.

Australia’s senior men’s national team last played in China in 2008, when they met China in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Kunming. Next month’s match will be the first time since early 2020 that a senior Australian national sporting team has competed in China.

“I would also like to extend our gratitude to the promoters, China Rainbow International Investment Co. Ltd for their ambition in organising this match, along with Beijing Football Association and Chinese Football Association plus the Chinese and Australian Governments for their respective support,” Johnson continued.

“It’s been 15 years since our senior men’s national team played in China, and we are truly excited to be returning to face Argentina at the newly renovated Workers’ Stadium in Beijing.”

Fans in Australia will be able to watch the Subway Socceroos take on Argentina live and free on Network 10 and live on Paramount+.

