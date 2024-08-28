Preview: Socceroos September Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos begin their FIFA World Cup Third Round Qualifiers in September with a double header which will see them face off against Bahrain and Indonesia.

Graham Arnold's side impressed throughout their Second Round Qualifiers - scoring 22 goals without conceding and will carry that unblemished record into this next stage.

How to Watch the Subway Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers

The Socceroos vs Bahrain clash will be live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 7:30pm AEST on Thursday, 5 September.

The Indonesia vs Socceroos match will be able to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 9:30pm AEST on Tuesday, 10 September.

Australia have been drawn in to Group C which features Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China PR and Indonesia. It’s the third consecutive occasion in which the Subway Socceroos have met Japan and Saudi Arabia at this stage of Qualification.

Scheduled to be played from September 2024 to June 2025, the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 will feature three groups of six teams playing in a home-and-away, round-robin format, offering direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ for the top two finishers of each group.

Socceroos head to Gold Coast and Jakarta for World Cup Qualifiers

Australia will kick off their Third Round Qualifiers at Gold Coast's Robina Stadium against Bahrain on Thursday, 5 September.

Bahrain finished second in their group (behind United Arab Emirates) following the completion of the Second Round Qualifiers with 11 points to their name.

The Reds enter Gold Coast's clash on the back of consecutive draws with their last win arriving back in March against Nepal.

This will be Australia's seventh encounter against Bahrain and the second time this year with Arnold's side having rounded off their Asian Cup preparations against the Pearl Divers.

However, prior to that you would have to go back to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2011 to catch when these two nations last went head to head.

The Subway Socceroos will then venture to Jakarta for their showdown with Indonesia on Tuesday, 10 September.

Indonesia performed well in the previous round of qualifiers as they finished second in a group that featured Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Garuda Warriors have been going from strength to strength in recent times and created history when they made it out of the Asian Cup group stages for the first time earlier this year.

It was the Socceroos who awaited them in the Round of 16 with the Green and Gold running out convincing winners on that occasion with 4-0 the full time score.