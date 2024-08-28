How to Watch the AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers

The AFC Road to 26 Third Round Qualifiers will be streamed live across Network 10 and Paramount+ beginning in September.

Catch all of the Subway Socceroos' home AFC World Cup Qualifiers live and free on 10 and 10 Play with their away fixtures live and exclusive on Paramount+.

It is not just the Socceroos that you can tune in to, there are also all the remaining AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers which will be live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Plans start from $9.99 AUD / Month. Cancel anytime. Terms apply

https://www.paramountplus.com/au/

AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers: Fixtures

How to Watch LIVE Events on 10 Play

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 Play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 Play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 Play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can I use Chromecast to watch 10 Play

Watch the AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers live on 10 and Paramount+