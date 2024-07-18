Subway Socceroos' Qualification Path To FIFA World Cup 2026™ Confirmed

Currently ranked fourth in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Subway Socceroos were drawn from Pot 2 alongside Qatar and Iraq in a seeded draw format featuring the 18 teams which had qualified from Round Two.

Australia enters the third phase of qualification with an unblemished record, following six consecutive victories to finish atop Group I – scoring 22 goals without conceding.

Australia have been drawn in to Group C which features Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China PR and Indonesia. It’s the third consecutive occasion in which the Subway Socceroos have met Japan and Saudi Arabia at this stage of Qualification.

Scheduled to be played from September 2024 to June 2025, the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 will feature three groups of six teams playing in a home-and-away, round-robin format, offering direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ for the top two finishers of each group.

These teams will fill six of the eight available slots for the AFC, with two more on offer via the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 Playoff and an additional opportunity to be contested at an Intercontinental Play-Off.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States from 11 June to 19 July, 2026.

Speaking from the Draw at AFC House, Subway Socceroos’ Head Coach, Graham Arnold welcomed the clarity the outcome brought his players and staff.

“It’s nice to have a clear understanding of what’s ahead of us over the next 12 months. We’ve spent the last few months looking at various scenarios on what our path might look like, which will now help accelerate our planning,” Arnold said.

“With that detail now in front of us to prepare, our sole focus is to qualify directly by this time next year.

“We knew this Round of qualifying would present challenges however the draw panned out, particularly given the way the game is growing across the confederation. I feel it’s important we embrace those challenges; with our mindset, belief and camaraderie integral to achieve our goal of qualification.

“We’ve put a lot of work into developing this group of players, and the next 12-months is an opportunity for them to showcase their qualities as international footballers at a crucial point in our journey to another FIFA World Cup™.

“I can’t speak highly enough of this playing group and their commitment during the campaign so far, and I’ve got no doubt they will bring more of the same in Round Three,” Arnold concluded.

The venues and kick-off times for Australia’s home matches will be announced by Football Australia in due course.

As a result of their progression to the next phase of Qualification, the Subway Socceroos have also secured their place at the AFC Asian Cup Saudia Arabia 2027™.

Subway Socceroos’ AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road To 26 – Group C Fixtures*

September 2024 FIFA Men’s International Window

AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road To 2MD1: Subway Socceroos v Bahrain – Thursday, 5 September

MD2: Indonesia v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 10 September

October 2024 FIFA Men’s International Window

MD3: Subway Socceroos v China PR – Thursday, 10 October

MD4: Japan v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 15 October

November 2024 FIFA Men’s International Window

MD5: Subway Socceroos v Saudi Arabia – Thursday, 14 November

MD6: Bahrain v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 19 November

March 2025 FIFA Men’s International Window

MD7: Subway Socceroos v Indonesia – Thursday, 20 March

MD8: China PR v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 25 March

June 2025 FIFA Men’s International Window

MD9: Subway Socceroos v Japan – Thursday, 5 June

MD10: Saudi Arabia v Subway Socceroos – Tuesday, 10 June

*Stay tuned for match and broadcast details