AFC Road to 26 Fixtures

The AFC Third Round FIFA World Cup Qualifiers commence in September 2024 with all the action spread across 10 Match Days which will see each nation play the five other teams in their group in a home/away format.
Catch all of the Subway Socceroos' home AFC World Cup Qualifiers live and free on 10 and 10 Play with their away fixtures live and exclusive on Paramount+.
It is not just the Socceroos that you can tune in to, there are also all the remaining AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers which will be live and exclusive on Paramount+.
|Date
|Times (AEST)
|Event
|Matchday
|Location
|Watch
|5 Sep
|1930-2230, kick off 2010
|Socceroos vs Bahrain
|MD1
|Robina Stadium, Gold Coast
|Live on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+
|5 Sep
|2025-2225, kick off 2035
|Japan vs China PR
|MD1
|Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|Live on Paramount+
|5 Sep
|2050-2250, kick-off 2100
|Korea Republic vs Palestine
|MD1
|Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul
|Live on Paramount+
|5 Sep
|2350-2550, kick-off 2400
|Uzbekistan vs DPR Korea
|MD1
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Sep
|0150-0350, kick-off 0200
|Islamic Republic of Iran vs Kyrgyz Republic
|MD1
|Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Sep
|0150-0350, kick-off 0200
|Qatar vs United Arab Emirates
|MD1
|Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Sep
|0150-0350, kick-off 0200
|Iraq vs Oman
|MD1
|Basra International Stadium, Basra
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Sep
|0350-0550, kick-off 0400
|Jordan vs Kuwait
|MD1
|Amman International Stadium, Amman
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Sep
|0350-0550, kick-off 0400
|Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia
|MD1
|King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Sep
|2150-2350, kick-off 2200
|DPR Korea vs Qatar
|MD2
|Lao National Stadium KM16, Laos
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Sep
|2150-2350, kick-off 2200
|China PR vs Saudi Arabia
|MD2
|Dalian Suoyuwan Football Stadium, Dalian
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Sep
|2130-2415, kick-off 2200
|Indonesia vs Socceroos
|MD2
|Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Sep
|2350-2550, kick-off 2400
|Kyrgyz Republic vs Uzbekistan
|MD2
|Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Sep
|2350-2550, kick-off 2400
|Oman vs Korea Republic
|MD2
|Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Sep
|TBC
|Palestine vs Jordan
|MD2
|TBC
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Sep
|0150-0350, kick-off 0200
|United Arab Emirates vs Islamic Republic of Iran
|MD2
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Sep
|0150-0350, kick-off 0200
|Bahrain vs Japan
|MD2
|Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Sep
|0350-0550, kick-off 0400
|Kuwait vs Iraq
|MD2
|Jaber Al-Ahmed International Stadium, Kuwait City
|Live on Paramount+
|10 0ct
|1930-2230, kick off 2010
|Socceroos vs China
|MD3
|Adelaide Oval
|Live on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+
|11 Oct
|0050-0250, kick-off 0100
|Uzbekistan vs Islamic Republic of Iran
|MD3
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Oct
|0050-0250, kick-off 0100
|Jordan vs Korea Republic
|MD3
|Amman International Stadium, Amman
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Oct
|0250-0450, kick-off 0300
|United Arab Emirates vs DPR Korea
|MD3
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Oct
|0250-0450, kick-off 0300
|Qatar vs Kyrgyz Republic
|MD3
|Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Oct
|0250-0450, kick-off 0300
|Bahrain vs Indonesia
|MD3
|Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Oct
|0250-0450, kick-off 0300
|Oman vs Kuwait
|MD3
|Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Oct
|0450-0650, kick-off 0500
|Iraq vs Palestine
|MD3
|Basra International Stadium, Basra
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Oct
|0450-0650, kick-off 0500
|Saudi Arabia vs Japan
|MD3
|King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
|Live on Paramount+
|15 0ct
|kick off 2135
|Japan vs Socceroos
|MD4
|Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
|Live on Paramount+
|15 Oct
|2150-2350, kick-off 2200
|Korea Republic vs Iraq
|MD4
|Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul
|Live on Paramount+
|15 Oct
|2250-2450, kick-off 2300
|China PR vs Indonesia
|MD4
|Qingdao Youth Football Stadium, Qingdao
|Live on Paramount+
|15 Oct
|TBC
|Palestine vs Kuwait
|MD4
|TBC
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Oct
|0050-0250, kick-off 0100
|Kyrgyz Republic vs DPR Korea
|MD4
|Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Oct
|0050-0250, kick-off 0100
|Uzbekistan vs United Arab Emirates
|MD4
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Oct
|0250-0450, kick-off 0300
|Islamic Republic of Iran vs Qatar
|MD4
|Azadi Stadium, Tehran
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Oct
|0250-0450, kick-off 0300
|Jordan vs Oman
|MD4
|Amman International Stadium, Amman
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Oct
|0450-0650, kick-off 0500
|Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain
|MD4
|King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
|Live on Paramount+
Stay tuned for further announcements.