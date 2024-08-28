AFC Road to 26 Fixtures

The AFC Third Round FIFA World Cup Qualifiers commence in September 2024 with all the action spread across 10 Match Days which will see each nation play the five other teams in their group in a home/away format.

Catch all of the Subway Socceroos' home AFC World Cup Qualifiers live and free on 10 and 10 Play with their away fixtures live and exclusive on Paramount+.

It is not just the Socceroos that you can tune in to, there are also all the remaining AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers which will be live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Date Times (AEST) Event Matchday Location Watch 5 Sep 1930-2230, kick off 2010 Socceroos vs Bahrain MD1 Robina Stadium, Gold Coast Live on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+ 5 Sep 2025-2225, kick off 2035 Japan vs China PR MD1 Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama Live on Paramount+ 5 Sep 2050-2250, kick-off 2100 Korea Republic vs Palestine MD1 Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul Live on Paramount+ 5 Sep 2350-2550, kick-off 2400 Uzbekistan vs DPR Korea MD1 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent Live on Paramount+ 6 Sep 0150-0350, kick-off 0200 Islamic Republic of Iran vs Kyrgyz Republic MD1 Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan Live on Paramount+ 6 Sep 0150-0350, kick-off 0200 Qatar vs United Arab Emirates MD1 Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+ 6 Sep 0150-0350, kick-off 0200 Iraq vs Oman MD1 Basra International Stadium, Basra Live on Paramount+ 6 Sep 0350-0550, kick-off 0400 Jordan vs Kuwait MD1 Amman International Stadium, Amman Live on Paramount+ 6 Sep 0350-0550, kick-off 0400 Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia MD1 King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Live on Paramount+ 10 Sep 2150-2350, kick-off 2200 DPR Korea vs Qatar MD2 Lao National Stadium KM16, Laos Live on Paramount+ 10 Sep 2150-2350, kick-off 2200 China PR vs Saudi Arabia MD2 Dalian Suoyuwan Football Stadium, Dalian Live on Paramount+ 10 Sep 2130-2415, kick-off 2200 Indonesia vs Socceroos MD2 Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta Live on Paramount+ 10 Sep 2350-2550, kick-off 2400 Kyrgyz Republic vs Uzbekistan MD2 Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek Live on Paramount+ 10 Sep 2350-2550, kick-off 2400 Oman vs Korea Republic MD2 Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat Live on Paramount+ 10 Sep TBC Palestine vs Jordan MD2 TBC Live on Paramount+ 11 Sep 0150-0350, kick-off 0200 United Arab Emirates vs Islamic Republic of Iran MD2 Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain Live on Paramount+ 11 Sep 0150-0350, kick-off 0200 Bahrain vs Japan MD2 Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa Live on Paramount+ 11 Sep 0350-0550, kick-off 0400 Kuwait vs Iraq MD2 Jaber Al-Ahmed International Stadium, Kuwait City Live on Paramount+ 10 0ct 1930-2230, kick off 2010 Socceroos vs China MD3 Adelaide Oval Live on 10, 10 Play and Paramount+ 11 Oct 0050-0250, kick-off 0100 Uzbekistan vs Islamic Republic of Iran MD3 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent Live on Paramount+ 11 Oct 0050-0250, kick-off 0100 Jordan vs Korea Republic MD3 Amman International Stadium, Amman Live on Paramount+ 11 Oct 0250-0450, kick-off 0300 United Arab Emirates vs DPR Korea MD3 Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain Live on Paramount+ 11 Oct 0250-0450, kick-off 0300 Qatar vs Kyrgyz Republic MD3 Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+ 11 Oct 0250-0450, kick-off 0300 Bahrain vs Indonesia MD3 Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa Live on Paramount+ 11 Oct 0250-0450, kick-off 0300 Oman vs Kuwait MD3 Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat Live on Paramount+ 11 Oct 0450-0650, kick-off 0500 Iraq vs Palestine MD3 Basra International Stadium, Basra Live on Paramount+ 11 Oct 0450-0650, kick-off 0500 Saudi Arabia vs Japan MD3 King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Live on Paramount+ 15 0ct kick off 2135 Japan vs Socceroos MD4 Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama Live on Paramount+ 15 Oct 2150-2350, kick-off 2200 Korea Republic vs Iraq MD4 Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul Live on Paramount+ 15 Oct 2250-2450, kick-off 2300 China PR vs Indonesia MD4 Qingdao Youth Football Stadium, Qingdao Live on Paramount+ 15 Oct TBC Palestine vs Kuwait MD4 TBC Live on Paramount+ 16 Oct 0050-0250, kick-off 0100 Kyrgyz Republic vs DPR Korea MD4 Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek Live on Paramount+ 16 Oct 0050-0250, kick-off 0100 Uzbekistan vs United Arab Emirates MD4 Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent Live on Paramount+ 16 Oct 0250-0450, kick-off 0300 Islamic Republic of Iran vs Qatar MD4 Azadi Stadium, Tehran Live on Paramount+ 16 Oct 0250-0450, kick-off 0300 Jordan vs Oman MD4 Amman International Stadium, Amman Live on Paramount+ 16 Oct 0450-0650, kick-off 0500 Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain MD4 King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Live on Paramount+

