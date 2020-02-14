Out Here: Three Fascinating Docos About Living LGBTQI+ In The Country

A Network Ten and Screen Australia initiative, Out Here delivers three wonderful documentaries about living as an LGBTQI+ person in rural and regional Australia. From cattle farmers to activists to gender affirmation journeys, learn what each film is all about.

Alone Out Here

Jon Wright knows that climate change is no bullsh*t. But as a gay, fourth generation cattle farmer, his is a lone voice in a conservative industry. His 22-year mission to transform his cattle farm into an environmental blueprint for the future demands that he overcome loneliness and a life without children.

Jon’s journey of loss and survival is the story of one gay man’s dream of creating a legacy that outlasts his time on the land.

Belonging

A parallel story of two generations of gay activism, Belonging explores the impact and legacy of LGBTQI+ campaigner Rodney Croome through the lens of a road trip across the state by young Tasmanian Sam Watson.

With archival footage and interviews with Sam and Rodney’s families and friends, Belonging examines Tasmania’s journey from a place of exclusion to inclusion, from prejudice to acceptance, from hatred to embrace.

The Rainbow Passage

The Rainbow Passage is an intimate documentary that charts the love story of Cadance and Amanda as they embark on their gender affirmation journey. Along with their bestie Hannah, they build a life and community of LGBTIQA+ friends together in regional Australia.

Filmed over 7 months in outback N.S.W., Melbourne, Sydney and South Korea, the documentary is a heart-warming story about overcoming hurdles together and growing into, and with, the people of your dreams.

