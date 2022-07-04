Out Here

Alone Out Here: Director's Interview
PG | Documentary

Air Date: Tue 25 Feb 2020

Alone Out Here director Luke Cornish talks about the importance of Jon Wright's story, from climate change to dispelling stereotypes about farmers and gay men

About the Show

From Network 10 and Screen Australia, Out Here is an initiative that gives Australians the opportunity to produce a documentary focused on LGBTQI+ diversity in rural and regional communities.

Storytellers were invited to apply for one of three grants of up to $80,000 to help develop ideas about being LGBTQI+ in country towns, into a documentary.

The successful documentaries will be broadcast on 10 play.