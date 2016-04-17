Don't Go DiNozzo

NCIS

After 13 seasons of smug looks, snappy one liners, shameless flirting, relentless teasing, and crime-solving, badass-kicking brilliance – Agent DiNozzo is leaving NCIS. It’s the pits. We’re in denial. He’s the best, he can’t leave. Unless, of course, he’s going to find and live happily ever after with Ziva somewhere. Otherwise, this can’t be happening. He’s the best. Here’s why.



NCIS, season 13, channel ten

He always shamelessly flirts with the ladies.

What’s Tony spelled backwards? Y Not.


NCIS, season 13, channel ten

And he has a wealth of knowledge about women.

“That’s what they call a turkey vulture. 20 years past a cougar. Still likes to hunt but too old to take down the prey.”

NCIS, season 13, channel ten

He may have eventually stopped calling him ‘Probie’, but he’s never short of a new name for McGee.

NCIS, season 13, channel ten

Whether it’s solving crimes or the simple act of eating a sandwich, Dinozzo has a movie reference for it.

DiNozzo: Definitely didn't picture my demise like this. I always figured I'd go out like Cagney in White Heat, fiery explosion. Or Redford and Newman in Butch Cassidy, hail of bullets.

Gibbs: How about Charlie Chaplin in "Gold Rush"?

DiNozzo: How'd he die?

Gibbs: Silently.


NCIS, season 13, channel ten

He’s fearless.

“Very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo doesn’t get scared. I’ve jumped out of airplanes, dead-dropped onto aircraft carriers, and I’ve killed people, sweetheart. Lots of ‘em. I’ve gotten the plague, kissed a transvestite and been tortured by the best the Middle East has to offer."


NCIS, season 13, channel ten

His head is a constant target for Gibbs’ hand.

NCIS, season 13, channel ten

But that’s only because they love each other in a mentor/mentee, father/son kind of way.

NCIS, season 13, channel ten

Add Abby to this and the three of them are like a family.

NCIS, season 13, channel ten

Then there was the unstoppable force that was DiNozzo and Ziva. When they weren't bickering.

NCIS, season 13, channel ten

He always went above and beyond to help her with her English.

“Lay off the double negatives. They confuse her.”


NCIS, season 13, channel ten

And he risked his life for her.

NCIS, season 13, channel ten

Because he really loved her …

And we love him. 

And every episode of DiNozzo's final season has felt like this...


NCIS, season 13, channel ten


Watch Special Agent DiNozzo’s final NCIS episodes 8.30 Tuesdays on TEN

