An Unmissable NCIS Hawai’i Crossover Event Is Coming

After the NCIS gang discover a lead on a key witness, they’ll need to work together with the NCIS Hawai’i team to put an end to the case.

Once again, NCIS is giving us more crossover gold, as Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) head to Hawai’i.

Torres receives a call from NCIS Hawai’i Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) after she gets a lead on a witness from a case she and Torres worked on together.

Torres and Knight partner up with Tennant and her Hawai’i team as they hope to finally put the case to rest.

The crossover event has been hotly anticipated since January when Wilmer Valderrama and his NCIS co-stars posted a video teasing the two-hour event which airs across back-to-back episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

While details about the specific case and how it will affect the teams have yet to be revealed, we can’t wait to see two of our fave NCIS teams joining forces!

The NCIS crossover event begins on Tuesday, March 29 at 8.30 with NCIS and continues at 9.30 with NCIS Hawai’i on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Don’t let La Niña ruin your summer plans. Keep entertained with these new and returning shows on 10, 10 play and Paramount+!
We don’t want to believe it, but it’s true. After 15 years of crime solving, Caf-Pow guzzling, talking off topic and giving epic hugs all round, Abby Sciuto is flying the NCIS coup. We haven’t been this devo since DiNozzo left. Let's take a look back at the things we loved about our Abby-go-lucky ray of sunshine.
NCIS returns this week for a massive fifteenth season. We come bearing good news and bad
From new teammates to the wedding we’ve all been waiting for, the fourteenth season of the world’s biggest show was crammed with many memorable moments. With the finale to come, there will undoubtedly be more. Until then, here are 14 of our favourites.
With Dinozzo leaving NCIS in order to focus on the joys of single parenting, Gibbs has been forced to beef up his team with fresh new Special Agents. We take a look at the new recruits to see if they have what it takes to be “Very” Special Agents.