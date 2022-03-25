An Unmissable NCIS Hawai’i Crossover Event Is Coming

Once again, NCIS is giving us more crossover gold, as Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) head to Hawai’i.

Torres receives a call from NCIS Hawai’i Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) after she gets a lead on a witness from a case she and Torres worked on together.

Torres and Knight partner up with Tennant and her Hawai’i team as they hope to finally put the case to rest.

The crossover event has been hotly anticipated since January when Wilmer Valderrama and his NCIS co-stars posted a video teasing the two-hour event which airs across back-to-back episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i.

While details about the specific case and how it will affect the teams have yet to be revealed, we can’t wait to see two of our fave NCIS teams joining forces!

The NCIS crossover event begins on Tuesday, March 29 at 8.30 with NCIS and continues at 9.30 with NCIS Hawai’i on 10 and 10 play on demand.