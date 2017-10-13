NCIS Season 15 News And Spoilers





Starting with the worst news - Paula Perrette is leaving. That’s right, after 15 years in the lab and barely a day without pigtails, the Caf-Pow-drinking genius of forensics science (on the show and IRL) who never wavers in the face of Gibbs’ most withering looks, is leaving the show. When exactly and how, we don’t know, but we won’t be missing a single one of her final episodes, that’s for sure.







To balance out this sad news, we have the announcement that Maria Bello is joining as a series regular. She’ll be playing a forensic psychologist with two tours of Afghanistan under her belt and will answer to Director Vance, not Gibbs. According to CBS, “Unlike the other agents, she can second guess and challenge Gibbs, so there will be friction but also mutual respect.” Could there be love? Nah, he generally goes for redheads.







Bello’s appearance will partially fill special Agent Alexander Quinn’s absence when Quinn leaves to care for her mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Does this mean the unresolved sexual tension between two team members that’s been a constant on the show since the days of DiNozzo and Kate won’t happen this season? We will wait and see if there’s anything between Bishop and Torres.







At the end of season 14, Gibbs and McGee were left stranded in Paraguay. Two men outnumbered by thugs in the middle of nowhere. While we’re sure they’ll find their way home eventually, how they’ll manage and how long it will take them is something we long to see. What we do know is that whatever their ordeal in Paraguay, it will leave them deeply affected and forever changed. Could NCIS be exploring the issue if PTSD?







And, to end on a high note, Delilah will give birth to her and McGee’s baby later in the season. Yay!

NCIS season 15 premieres 8.30 Tuesday on TEN, or catch up on tenplay