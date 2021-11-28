These New and Returning Shows on 10, 10 play and Paramount+ Will Heat Up Your Summer

NCIS: Hawai’i

Special screening of Season 1, Episode 1 - Monday, 29 November at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play

Episodes 1 - 7 available on Paramount+

The world’s most successful television series, NCIS, just got a little bit hotter! The franchise has expanded to the seductive shores of the Aloha State with the newest offering, NCIS Hawai’i.

Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy, in a system that has pushed back on her every step. Together with her team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

Special screening of Episodes 1 and 2 – Monday, 29 November at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play

Episodes 1 – 10 available on Paramount+

Fans of the best-selling, mind-bending novels The Da Vinci Code and Angels and Demons will be familiar with author Dan Brown. Now, the first two episodes of this latest American action-adventure mystery-thriller based on Brown’s 2009 novel, The Lost Symbol, will air on 10 and 10 play.

The series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (played by Australian-American actor Ashley Zukerman), who finds himself faced with solving a series of deadly puzzles, when his mentor and friend is kidnapped. Recruited by the CIA, Langdon is forced onto a task force where he uncovers a chilling global conspiracy. Not knowing who he can trust, Langdon is pushed to the limit when he races to save his friend’s life and thwart a potential threat against national security.

NCIS

Season 19

Premieres Tuesday, November 30 at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play

NCIS fans, we haven’t forgotten about you!

Season 18 ended with a jaw-dropping cliff-hanger ending that saw Bishop leave NCIS to join the CIA, and Gibbs last seen behind the wheel of a boat that explodes. Now, a new season of NCIS returns, with the team searching for Gibbs after wreckage from his boat is discovered. The team are also surprised to uncover that Gibbs was tracking a serial killer with journalist Marcie Warren before the explosion, who wrote an exposé on him. Plus, a fresh-faced agent joins the tight-knit team.

Law and Order: SVU

Season 23

Premieres Thursday, December 2 at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play

Everyone, say it with us now:

In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit.

These are their stories.

Captain Olivia Benson, Sergeant Odafin ‘Fin’ Tutuola and the gang are back to kick some ass for the 23rd (!!) season of Law & Order: SVU. In the season premiere, the investigation into a sex-for-housing scheme expands, and Benson’s loyalty to Garland is tested. Rollins and Carisi try to keep their witnesses on board when a powerful congressman is identified as a suspect, and the search for a missing witness leads Fin and Kat down a dangerous path.

Oh, and keep watching throughout the series, ‘cause we hear our favourite Mr. Elliot Stabler may be making a special guest appearance.

FBI: Most Wanted

Season 3

Double episode premieres Monday, December 6 From 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play

It’s double the action when Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted premieres with not one, but two episodes on Monday, December 6.

In Episode 1, a local FBI case involving two murdered women and a sea of powerful men, turns into a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise.

Episode 2 sees new Fugitive Task Force member Kristin Gaines join Jess and the team. The squad head to D.C. to find a dangerous fugitive from a right-wing militia group, who is killing people in support of the January 6 Capitol riot.

FBI: Declassified

Season 1

Premieres Monday, December 6 at 10.30pm on 10 and 10 play

If you need more FBI action in your life, settle in for this brand-new series from the franchise, straight after FBI: Most Wanted airs. In the first episode, viewers are taken inside a real-life race against the clock to save a 5-year-old boy held hostage by an armed gunman.