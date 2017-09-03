NCIS

NCIS Season 14: The Best Bits

From new teammates to the wedding we’ve all been waiting for, the fourteenth season of the world’s biggest show was crammed with many memorable moments. With the finale to come, there will undoubtedly be more. Until then, here are 14 of our favourites.

1. When Quinn asked Torres what kind of music he listened to. “I thought you’d never ask,” he answered, hitting play on some Latino beats and getting the whole team dancing for a few short moments before Gibbs turned it off.

2. When McGee finally proposed to Delilah, scrapping his grand plans and opting for Gibbs’ private office – inside the elevator after it’s emergency stopped. 

3. When Bishop avenged Qasim’s death. 

4. When the team, investigating a burglary in McGee’s apartment, question whether it’s distasteful for him to keep his dad’s ashes under the bed he shares with his fiancé. But when they discover a body under the floorboards under the bed, as Quinn pointed out “Suddenly your dad’s ashes doesn’t seem so bad.”

5. When Torres triggered a bomb planted underneath his chair and Gibbs just laughed. 

6. When Palmer nervously apologised for sharing some of the deepest, most personal things he knew about Gibbs in order to talk a guy off a ledge, and Gibbs just hugged him. 

7. When Torres used his dance moves to distract gunmen so McGee could get his own guns out.

8. When Gibbs passed down his father's watch to McGee.

9. When the only people at McGee and Delilah’s wedding were the NCIS family. 

10. When Reeves confessed that the reason he underwent Operation Willoughby was because he could see that the rest of the team were like a family, and he, an orphan, doesn’t have anyone to worry about, or anyone to worry about him. 

11. When Torres charmed Quinn’s mum. 

12. When Quinn’s mum breaks down about having dementia and what the future holds for her and her daughter. 

13. When Quinn convinces Bishop she never had a fling with Torres and that a woman on a video of Torres singing karaoke isn’t Quinn, because she had short hair back then. 

14. When Gibbs went to Fornell’s for a sleepover.

The NCIS season finale airs 8.30 Tuesday on TEN


