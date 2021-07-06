MotoGP

EpisodesMotoGP CalendarGalleriesArticles
More
Back

MotoGP Legends - Kenny Roberts

MotoGP Legends - Kenny Roberts

The first American to win the 500cc World Championship

Kenny Roberts

United States

World Championship Titles - 3 (500cc)

Grand Prix Victories - 24 (22 x 500cc, 2 x 250cc)

Bike - Yamaha

Kenny Roberts was the first American to win the 500cc World Championship, doing so in 1978. He went on to make it a hat trick by winning in 1979 and 1980 as well. This started off the US dominance of the sport for most of the 80’s and early 90’s until Australia’s Mick Doohan won in 1994.

Roberts rose to prominence winning national dirt track and road racing championships in his home country.

Riding for Yamaha, Roberts entered the World Championship full time in 1978 and went on to win the title in his first year due to four race wins and four podiums.

After retiring from racing he formed his own World Championship team. As team manager he oversaw Wayne Rainey win his three consecutive titles in 1990 to 1992.

Roberts’ son, Kenny Jnr, won his own World Championship in 2000, making them the first father and son duo to both hold World Championships.

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
NEXT STORY

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps