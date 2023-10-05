The Park entertainment announced for Melbourne Cup Carnival

The major act for each of the four days in The Park will perform after the last race, keeping the party going into the evening for all racegoers.

The incredible program of musical acts will kick off on Penfolds Victoria Derby Day with UK sensation Joel Corry set to start proceedings. Known for blending dance and pop sensibilities, Corry’s hits like "Head & Heart" and “BED” have taken the charts by storm and will have racegoers dancing into the evening. Australian indie pop act Client Liaison, who have become a staple of the Australian festival scene, will also join the Derby Day lineup, injecting a touch of nostalgia with their synth-infused sounds.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day will welcome the enchanting melodies of Irish siblings THE CORRS, whose hits have sold over 40 million albums worldwide and garnered international acclaim. Their headline performance in The Park celebrates The CORRS return to Australia performing their classic hits “Runaway’ ‘Forgiven, Not Forgotten’ ‘Breathless’ and more in their hour packed set, being their only live performance outside of their Australian tour.

Australian rocker Jon Stevens will also join the Cup Day celebrations in The Park, amplifying the excitement with a dynamic performance featuring hits like “Take Me Back” and a range of INXS and Noiseworks’ most loved songs, promising a memorable day of musical excellence following ‘the race that stops the nation'.

On Kennedy Oaks Day, The Park will play host to Australian DJ Hot Dub Time Machine, who will return to Flemington to deliver a set that will have crowds dancing through the decades, with a high energy performance featuring amazing audio-visual elements to keep the party going. One of Australia’s most successful rock and electronic bands a Rogue Traders will also perform for Kennedy Oaks Day racegoers. Led by singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte, the band will wind the clock back with hits like “Voodoo Child”.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival will reach its crescendo on TAB Champions Stakes Day, with the final day of Cup Week locked in for a festival inspired DJ line-up headlined by acclaimed Australian Timmy Trumpet, who is known for mixing live trumpet elements into his sets. Australian born DJ, producer and iHeart radio host Brooke Evers will also join the fun, delivering a day of dance-worthy tunes for all racegoers on the final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

VRC Chief Executive Officer Steve Rosich said the eclectic lineup with provide racegoers with a rich blend of live entertainment that celebrates talent from all over the world.

“This year’s entertainment line-up in The Park promises an unforgettable musical experience for racegoers,” Mr Rosich said.

“Working with our entertainment partner Mushroom Events, the VRC has secured a dynamic group of artists to attract and entertain racegoers of all ages, ensuring a front row seat to some of the world’s most loved musical acts including The Corrs.

"The entertainment in The Park will be on offer all day long and continue after the last race, with the headline act each day performing a full festival style show into the evening.”

Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski also expressed his delight about curating such a diverse lineup in The Park.

“Mushroom Group has a long association with the VRC and we’re excited to deliver another impressive line-up of artists for The Park this Melbourne Cup Carnival,” Mr Gudinski said.

Source: Victoria Racing Club

Stay tuned for more information about Music Coverage on 10 Play.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival 2023, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play