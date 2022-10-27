2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival: Musical Performances

Our 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day will feature some of the very best Australian talent with the likes of Colin Hay, Cody Simpson and Sheppard all set to feature next Tuesday at Flemington.

You will be able to watch all three of these incredible artists live and free on 10 and 10 Play!

Hear from musical legend, Colin Hay, who will grace the stage at Flemington alongside Australian singer-songwriter and swimming sensation Cody Simpson and Australian indie pop powerhouse Sheppard, whose second single, “Geronimo” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart and was certified five times platinum

Learn more about all three artists as they prepare to perform at the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup next Tuesday.

Learn more about Colin Hay

Learn more about Cody Simpson

Learn more about Sheppard

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun Hub