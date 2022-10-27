Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun
Video Extras
ArticlesGalleries
More
Back

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival: Musical Performances

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival: Musical Performances

Check out what music performances we will be showing live at the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Our 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day will feature some of the very best Australian talent with the likes of Colin Hay, Cody Simpson and Sheppard all set to feature next Tuesday at Flemington.

You will be able to watch all three of these incredible artists live and free on 10 and 10 Play!

Hear from musical legend, Colin Hay, who will grace the stage at Flemington alongside Australian singer-songwriter and swimming sensation Cody Simpson and Australian indie pop powerhouse Sheppard, whose second single, “Geronimo” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart and was certified five times platinum

Learn more about all three artists as they prepare to perform at the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup next Tuesday.

Learn more about Colin Hay

Learn more about Cody Simpson

Learn more about Sheppard

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun Hub

Get to Know: Colin Hay
NEXT STORY

Get to Know: Colin Hay

Advertisement

Related Articles

Get to Know: Colin Hay

Get to Know: Colin Hay

Learn more about Colin Hay who is set to light up the stage at the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Get to Know: Sheppard

Get to Know: Sheppard

Learn more about Australian group Sheppard who are set to light up the stage at the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Get to Know: Cody Simpson

Get to Know: Cody Simpson

Learn more about Cody Simpson who is set to light up the stage at the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s iconic Birdcage enclosure will make its bold return after a two-year hiatus with a fresh design set.
Victoria Racing Club and Delta Goodrem combine for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Victoria Racing Club and Delta Goodrem combine for 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Delta Goodrem an official VRC Ambassador for 2021