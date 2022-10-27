Get to Know: Sheppard

Get to know all about Australian group Sheppard who is set to star at the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Sheppard

Sheppard are an award-winning Australian pop band from Brisbane, Australia. After emerging onto the Australian music scene in 2009, the group released their debut EP in 2012, featuring the standout single 'Let Me Down Easy' (3 x Platinum sales in Australia).

Sheppard's breakthrough international hit single, 'Geronimo', was released in Australia in March 2014, and it has since sold over 2 million copies in the US. The track, taken from Sheppard's 2014 debut album 'Bombs Away' was the most played song on Australian radio and the highest selling single of 2014 by an Australian artist. The debut album won George, Amy and Emma Sheppard an ARIA for ‘Best Group’ and launched Sheppard onto festival stages worldwide.