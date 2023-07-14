Matildas

Matildas vs France Highlights
Highlights from the Matildas vs France game

Relive all the action from the Matildas vs France on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' match against France

2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas vs France live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Matildas vs France on Friday, 14 July live and free on 10 Play from 1830 AEST

CommBank Matildas return to Perth on the path to Paris 2024

The CommBank Matildas will commence their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games in Perth this October

Relive all the action from the Matildas on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' matches against Scotland and England

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Catch all of the action from the Matildas upcoming matches in April live and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Matildas vs Scotland this Friday night live and free on 10 Play from 2140 AEST

CommBank Matildas to open April FIFA Window with Scotland showdown

Australia will commence the April FIFA Women’s International Window against Scotland on Friday, 7 April at Cherry Red Records Stadium (London) – the home of AFC Wimbledon.

CommBank Matildas to face France in Melbourne 'Send Off Match'

Football Australia today announced that the CommBank Matildas will host world number five, France, in a ‘Send Off Match’ at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, 14 July 2023.

CommBank Matildas 25-player squad called up for 2023 Cup of Nations

A 25-player CommBank Matildas squad has been named to contest the 2023 Cup of Nations to be hosted across New South Wales later this month.

Interviews and Features

10 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Matildas vs Brazil

9 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Ireland vs Matildas

2 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Angela Beard Post-Match Interview

1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Clare Wheeler Post-Match Interview

59 secs

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Mary Fowler Post-Match Interview

1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Charlotte Grant Post-Match Interview

3 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Tony Gustavsson Post-Match Interview

22 mins

Football - S2021 Ep. 3

Matildas: Countdown To India 2022 Ep.1 - The 10 Football team preview Australia's International against Ireland in Dublin as the Matildas kick off their preparations for January's Asian Cup in India.

3 mins

Matildas

Matildas: Alanna Kennedy Feature

2 mins

Matildas

Matildas: Behind The Matildas Part 1

