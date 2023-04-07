Matildas vs Scotland Highlights

Articles
Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play
Catch all of the action from the Matildas upcoming matches in April live and free on 10 Play
Watch the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Matildas vs Scotland this Friday night live and free on 10 Play from 2140 AEST
CommBank Matildas to open April FIFA Window with Scotland showdown
Australia will commence the April FIFA Women’s International Window against Scotland on Friday, 7 April at Cherry Red Records Stadium (London) – the home of AFC Wimbledon.
CommBank Matildas to face France in Melbourne 'Send Off Match'
Football Australia today announced that the CommBank Matildas will host world number five, France, in a ‘Send Off Match’ at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, 14 July 2023.
Australia's iconic national teams to face England in London
Football Australia today announced a unique international double, with both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos to play matches against England in London this year.
CommBank Matildas 25-player squad called up for 2023 Cup of Nations
A 25-player CommBank Matildas squad has been named to contest the 2023 Cup of Nations to be hosted across New South Wales later this month.
Charli Grant: “I’m feeling refreshed and raring to go"
CommBank Matildas right back Charlotte Grant was in Sydney for the Cup of Nations announcement last week, where she shared how the last 12 months have helped put her best foot forward in a world cup year.
A closer look at our opponents for the Cup of Nations
The CommBank Matildas are set to face Czechia, Spain and Jamaica in the Cup of Nations early this year.