Matildas vs Spain

Articles
CommBank Matildas to face France in Melbourne 'Send Off Match'
Football Australia today announced that the CommBank Matildas will host world number five, France, in a ‘Send Off Match’ at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, 14 July 2023.
Australia's iconic national teams to face England in London
Football Australia today announced a unique international double, with both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos to play matches against England in London this year.
CommBank Matildas 25-player squad called up for 2023 Cup of Nations
A 25-player CommBank Matildas squad has been named to contest the 2023 Cup of Nations to be hosted across New South Wales later this month.
Charli Grant: “I’m feeling refreshed and raring to go"
CommBank Matildas right back Charlotte Grant was in Sydney for the Cup of Nations announcement last week, where she shared how the last 12 months have helped put her best foot forward in a world cup year.
A closer look at our opponents for the Cup of Nations
The CommBank Matildas are set to face Czechia, Spain and Jamaica in the Cup of Nations early this year.
Cortnee Vine: "We need redemption"
CommBank Matildas forward Cortnee Vine expressed her excitement for a chance at redemption after the announcement of the Cup of Nations tournament last week.
‘Cup Of Nations’ Returns Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
CommBank Matildas feature in the ‘Cup of Nations’ on home soil in February 2023