England vs Matildas Highlights

Relive all the action from the Matildas on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' matches against Scotland and England

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 Play

Catch all of the action from the Matildas upcoming matches in April live and free on 10 Play

2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas vs Scotland live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Matildas vs Scotland this Friday night live and free on 10 Play from 2140 AEST

CommBank Matildas to open April FIFA Window with Scotland showdown

Australia will commence the April FIFA Women’s International Window against Scotland on Friday, 7 April at Cherry Red Records Stadium (London) – the home of AFC Wimbledon.

CommBank Matildas to face France in Melbourne 'Send Off Match'

Football Australia today announced that the CommBank Matildas will host world number five, France, in a ‘Send Off Match’ at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, 14 July 2023.

Australia's iconic national teams to face England in London

Football Australia today announced a unique international double, with both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos to play matches against England in London this year.

CommBank Matildas 25-player squad called up for 2023 Cup of Nations

A 25-player CommBank Matildas squad has been named to contest the 2023 Cup of Nations to be hosted across New South Wales later this month.

Charli Grant: “I’m feeling refreshed and raring to go"

CommBank Matildas right back Charlotte Grant was in Sydney for the Cup of Nations announcement last week, where she shared how the last 12 months have helped put her best foot forward in a world cup year.

A closer look at our opponents for the Cup of Nations

The CommBank Matildas are set to face Czechia, Spain and Jamaica in the Cup of Nations early this year.

10 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Matildas vs Brazil

9 mins

Matildas

Behind the Matildas: Ireland vs Matildas

2 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Angela Beard Post-Match Interview

1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Clare Wheeler Post-Match Interview

59 secs

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Mary Fowler Post-Match Interview

1 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Charlotte Grant Post-Match Interview

3 mins

Matildas

Ireland vs Matildas: Tony Gustavsson Post-Match Interview

22 mins

Football - S2021 Ep. 3

Matildas: Countdown To India 2022 Ep.1 - The 10 Football team preview Australia's International against Ireland in Dublin as the Matildas kick off their preparations for January's Asian Cup in India.

3 mins

Matildas

Matildas: Alanna Kennedy Feature

2 mins

Matildas

Matildas: Behind The Matildas Part 1

