From auction houses and real estate agencies to websites and word-of-mouth, Location, Location, Location leaves no stone unturned in the quest to find the perfect property for ordinary Australians who need a helping hand securing their dream home.

Dynamic property duo, Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie, will travel across the country ticking off must haves and deal breakers in their search for fabulous properties for their house-hunters.

But it's not all spreadsheets and check lists; the highly skilled home renovators and successful property flippers will inject their unique blend of fun and flair into the search.