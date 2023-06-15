Location, Location, Location Goes Under The Hammer Friday, June 30 on 10 and 10 Play
Lifestyle
When it comes to finding the perfect home, Mitch and Mark have been around the block! Location, Location, Location is coming to Fridays from June 30 on 10 and 10 Play
About the Show
From auction houses and real estate agencies to websites and word-of-mouth, Location, Location, Location leaves no stone unturned in the quest to find the perfect property for ordinary Australians who need a helping hand securing their dream home.
Dynamic property duo, Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie, will travel across the country ticking off must haves and deal breakers in their search for fabulous properties for their house-hunters.
But it's not all spreadsheets and check lists; the highly skilled home renovators and successful property flippers will inject their unique blend of fun and flair into the search.