Have You Been Paying Attention?

Episodes
Video Extras
HYBPA? QuizArticlesHome
Back

8 Of Our Favourite Moments From Have You Been Paying Attention? 2021

8 Of Our Favourite Moments From Have You Been Paying Attention? 2021

Ahead of the return of Have You Been Paying Attention? on Monday, 16 May, we take a look back at some of our favourite moments from last year.

Tom Gleisner, Ed Kavalee and Sam Pang are back for more laughs, and more hot takes on the news of the week with the tenth season of Have You Been Paying Attention?

“To reach ten seasons is a true TV milestone,” Tom said before adding, “For a start, it’s nine more than Pooch Perfect.”

In excited anticipation for the upcoming season, we took a look back at some of the clips and moments from 2021 that made us sit up, pay attention and LOL.

When Sam saw Anne out in the real world:

When Luke wanted a bit more information:

When Aaron revealed his genius method of getting out of Cameo:

When Sam’s secret detox was brought to light:

And when Ed noticed the effects of it:

When Tony rolled out some of his best modern references:

When there was a little breakdown in communication:

And, of course, when everyone got an opportunity to roast Sam:

The laughs keep coming when Have You Been Paying Attention? premieres Monday, May 16 on 10 And 10 play on demand

TV WEEK Logies 2022: Have You Been Paying Attention Wins Sixth Logie
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: Have You Been Paying Attention Wins Sixth Logie

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: Have You Been Paying Attention Wins Sixth Logie

TV WEEK Logies 2022: Have You Been Paying Attention Wins Sixth Logie

The HYBPA? boys celebrated the show’s sixth win with a hilarious speech.
‘It’s About Enjoying Ourselves For An Hour’: Tom Gleisner Celebrates Have You Been Paying Attention’s 10th Season Milestone

‘It’s About Enjoying Ourselves For An Hour’: Tom Gleisner Celebrates Have You Been Paying Attention’s 10th Season Milestone

It’s the show he joked has had nine more seasons than Pooch Perfect, and on May 16 Have You Been Paying Attention? returns for its 10th season.
Have You Been Waiting For A Date?

Have You Been Waiting For A Date?

Find out when the brand new season of Have You Been Paying Attention? premieres on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Have You Been Paying Attention? Is Coming Soon With A New Season

Have You Been Paying Attention? Is Coming Soon With A New Season

It's the news you have all been waiting for.
‘I See Myself As A Target On Our Show’: Tom Gleisner Braces For A New Season Of Have You Been Paying Attention?

‘I See Myself As A Target On Our Show’: Tom Gleisner Braces For A New Season Of Have You Been Paying Attention?

The nation’s favourite comedy news quiz show returns for its ninth season.