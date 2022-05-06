8 Of Our Favourite Moments From Have You Been Paying Attention? 2021

Tom Gleisner, Ed Kavalee and Sam Pang are back for more laughs, and more hot takes on the news of the week with the tenth season of Have You Been Paying Attention?

“To reach ten seasons is a true TV milestone,” Tom said before adding, “For a start, it’s nine more than Pooch Perfect.”

In excited anticipation for the upcoming season, we took a look back at some of the clips and moments from 2021 that made us sit up, pay attention and LOL.

When Sam saw Anne out in the real world:

When Luke wanted a bit more information:

When Aaron revealed his genius method of getting out of Cameo:

When Sam’s secret detox was brought to light:

And when Ed noticed the effects of it:

When Tony rolled out some of his best modern references:

When there was a little breakdown in communication:

And, of course, when everyone got an opportunity to roast Sam:

The laughs keep coming when Have You Been Paying Attention? premieres Monday, May 16 on 10 And 10 play on demand