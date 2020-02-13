Gogglebox

Meet The New Gogglebox Households

Three fun, opinionated households are set to join in on the fun when Gogglebox returns for it's 11th season on Thursday, 27th February at 8.30 on 10 and 10 play

Goggblebox Season 11 on 10 and 10 play 2020

Milo and Nic

Flatmates and best mates Milo and Nic met 10 years ago working in a retail surf store. Now in their early 30s, these boys are Gold Coast down to a tee. They love surfing, spear fishing, boating, camping… basically anything that finds them in or by the ocean.

Retail Regional Manager, Milo got his nickname from always wearing a ‘MILO’ T-shirt in his younger years. While both guys try get out for a surf every day, primary school teacher Nic admits that Milo is the shredder of the two.

After a surf you can find the pair relaxing on the couch with their cat Mars watching live sport, American Pickers, Seinfeld or Arrested Development. Having similar TV tastes, Milo and Nick also won’t say no to Love Island or The Bachelor, loving nothing more than TV roasting reality “stars”.

 

Kaday and Chantel

You couldn’t pick two more modern-day Aussie gals than Kaday and Chantel. Both in their early 20s, the pair have plenty of sass and the brains to match. Kaday and Chantel met while hanging washing in their shared Sydney Eastern suburbs apartment building and just clicked.

At the age of 12, Kaday came to Australia as a refugee from Sierre Leonne. Recently graduated with a BA in nursing, she currently works with patients suffering with spinal cord injuries.

Studying social work at University, Chantel is a Youth ambassador for “Headspace” and volunteers for both the “Riding For The Disabled Association” and “St Vincent de Paul Society”. With an Italian-Croatian background, Chantel loves Italian food but not as much as her Golden Retriever, Sunny.

In their downtime you’ll find them both at the beach where Chantel is trying to teach Kaday to swim – an experience Chantel describes as re-enactment of one of their favourite shows, Bondi Rescue.

 

The Elias Family

The Elias family are a suburban Sydney clan of five – Dad Les, Mum Danielle, eldest son Jacob, daughter Lily Rose and youngest daughter Ivy.

Les owns a car dealership but also has a sideline business growing micro-greens and thinks he’s got what it takes to put the cool back into gardening. Photographer Danielle is in charge of running the busy household with Jacob, Lily Rose and Ivy being outgoing kids that love dancing, swimming, and soccer.

With big opinions and big voices, Jacob and Lily Rose are often pressing each other’s buttons. Described as a girl clone of her older brother, Ivy can be found playing video games or giggling at Jacob’s antics.

This quirky suburban household love their food and family time. At the end of the day you can find them on the couch; mum with a cup of tea, dad with a wine and the kids with chocolate watching their favourite shows I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Australian Survivor and The Good Place.

Gogglebox season 11 premieres Thursday, February 27th on 10 and 10 play

