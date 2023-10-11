FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023

image-placeholder

OCT 20

FIPFA Powerchair World Cup

Final Stages of the FIPFA Powerchair World Cup live and free on 10 Play

GuideFixtures
Episodes
Extras
FixturesHow To WatchArticles

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2023

About the Show

The 2023 FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup will take place from the 15th to the 20th of October, 2023, at the prestigious Sydney Olympic Park's Quaycentre.

Watch the Third Place Playoff and Final of the FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play on Friday, 20 October.

FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 Fixtures

Guide: FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023

How to Watch the FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023