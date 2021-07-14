Where To Find The Australian Survivor Castaways On Social Media

We’ve made it easy for you to uncover every little detail of the castaway's past and future lives.
But beware, there's an overload of food and travel inspo, fitness shots, adorable pup pics and family portraits.
You’re welcome.
Andrew Ucles
Twitter: @andrewucles
Instagram: @andrewucles
Baden Cooke
Instagram: @baden_cooke
Benny Burdo
Instagram: @benny_burdo
Cara Atchison
Twitter: @caraatchison
Instagram: @duchessofdoublebay
Chelsea Hackett
Instagram: @chelshackett
Daini Tuiqere
Instagram: @iamdayknee
Dani Beale
Instagram: @dani_the_face_beale
Emmett Pugh
Instagram: @plant_based_superman
Flick Palmateer
Twitter: @flickpalmateer
Instagram: @flickpalmateer
Gavin Wanganeen
Twitter: @gavinwanganeen
Instagram: @gavinwanganeen4
George Mladenov
Twitter: @KingGeorge2200
Instagram: @kinggeorgeofbankstown
Georgia Ray
Instagram: @georgiaray.psychologist
Gerald William Youles
Instagram: @youlesgerald
Hayley Leake
Twitter: @hayleyleake
Instagram: @hayleyleake_
Janelle Durso
Instagram: @janelle_durso_
Joey McCann
Instagram: @running_it
Kerryn McGee
Instagram: @kezmcgee
Laura Wells
Twitter: @iamlaurawells
Instagram: @iamlaurawells
Mitchell Shaw
Instagram: @mitchellshawry
Phil Ferguson
Twitter: @thechiliphilly
Instagram: @chiliphilly
Rachel Downie
Twitter: @radownie70
Instagram: @racheldownie
Shannon Lawson
Instagram: @shannon_lawson
Simon Mee
Instagram: @slimes89
Wai Chim
Twitter: @onewpc
Instagram: @onewpc