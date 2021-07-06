Australian Survivor 2021: Where Are All The Past Winners Now?

Australian Survivor has seen some of the strongest, smartest and most strategic players fight it out for the title of Sole Survivor. We’ve been treated to the craziest blindsides, betrayals and challenge beasts, and they only get better with each new season.

With an incoming bunch of hand-selected Survivors who all believe they have what it takes to win Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn, it’s only fitting we find out what past winners have been up to.

Season One Winner: Kristie Bennett

“My dad and I would watch and strategise the show together. I told him I would get on Survivor and win it for him.”

Back in 2016, Kristie Bennett kept her promise to her father and took out the title of Sole Survivor.

But this senior account executive didn’t plan to go back to her old life. Instead, she set her sights on mentoring. She has a YouTube channel with tips on how to apply for Australian Survivor, as well as articles hoping to motivate and inspire those around her.

She spends her time travelling, hiking and raising awareness for mental health.

Check out her Instagram for mad travel inspo and endless Survivor tips: @kristiebennett

Season Two Winner: Jericho Malabonga

“I don’t want to play safe; I want to play risky. I want to be the sole survivor and to experience it all. It’s already one of the greatest achievements in my life.”

Jericho is well-remembered for his bromance with Luke Toki in 2017 and being crowned Sole Survivor.

Although he may have been a snake in the game, in real life he proved to be anything but. He used some of his prize money to take Luke’s family to Disneyland (friendship goals or what!?) and he spent time volunteering in Cambodia in 2018.

After travelling and keeping fit, Jericho returned in 2019 for Survivor: All Stars.

Check him out on Instagram: @jerimowgli

Season Three Winner: Shane Gould

“I’m a realist and I know it’s not going to be easy, but I have a one in 24 chance of winning. I’ll be playing my hardest and I want to be there at the end.”

Olympic swimmer Shane Gould not only took out the title of Sole Survivor, but also the title of the oldest winner in the entire franchise.

Being the beautiful person she is, Shane’s intended to use the prize money to assist with drowning prevention and projects to help those who fear the water.

Back in 2019, Shane returned to Fiji's Savusavu where her season was filmed, with Sharn, her runner-up, to enjoy some time relaxing and exploring all Fiji has to offer.

Then she returned to Australia for Survivor: All Stars.

Season Four Winner: Pia Miranda

“I have been watching Survivor since the first season in 2000 and I’ve been sitting on the couch for almost 20 years saying I could win, so I guess now is my chance!”

Pia, a.k.a the ‘Smiling Assassin’ took the win against Baden Gilbert for the title of Sole Survivor 2019.

Since winning, she’s been spending time with her family, cooking, and catching up with former survivors such as Harry Hills, Baden Gilbert and ‘The Godmother’ Janine Allis.

Check out her Insta for a good dose of food inspo and adorable family pictures: @_piamiranda

Season Five Winner: David Genat

“Winning would be amazing, it would help my family enormously. I’d put it toward my kid’s educations and hopefully a holiday so I can get back to Australia more often.”

David, David, David. He came out of season four a little burnt, but took his revenge in season five, winning the title of Sole Survivor against two-time runner up, Sharn.

Since winning, he has continued modelling, made appearances in other reality tv shows and spent a lot of time re-posting hilarious memes of himself on his Insta. He also sells his own Golden God merchandise, and heavily supports and raises awareness for stroke research.

Catch the Golden God’s banter on Instagram: @davidgenat

