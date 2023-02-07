'Biggest Shock I've Ever Had': Sarah Marschke Blindsided Trying To Play The Middle

The former Miss Australia was comfortable in the Villains tribe, without a super strong alliance she knew she had power in being a swing vote between the two alliances bubbling away.

"I was friends with everyone," Sarah told 10 Play, "but I guess that did backfire on me at the end of the day because I didn't really take the time to build those alliances and that trust."

Sitting in the middle of the tribe, Sarah once again found herself as the swing vote heading into Tuesday's Tribal Council. With her options split between Stevie and Gerry, Sarah didn't commit to either side fully.

"I honestly did think it was a smart idea for me to stay in the middle," she explained, "that way people felt they could trust me and I wouldn't go behind their backs.

"I was a bit nervous to build those strong alliances where people see me as a threat. At the end of the day, I thought that was the smarter decision but... obviously, it wasn't."

It seemed like the safest place to be, with both alliances hoping to use her as a number, but all of that changed when both alliances realised she couldn't be trusted, and they came together to vote her out.

Laughing, Sarah said she had no idea the vote was coming her way and went into what would be her final Tribal Council "happy as Larry".

"I strolled in there, I even had a little hop to me. I was smiling and, next minute, the whole tribe voted me out," she said.

"Definitely the biggest shock I've ever had, it still confuses me because I did feel like I was one of the strongest players there physically so I could have been someone who helped them win challenges," Sarah continued. "I believe just being a swing vote and not building those alliances really backfired.

"I didn't really tell anyone exactly what I was thinking. I was just going to be that swing vote."

While playing the middle didn't work out for Sarah, it was so refreshing to be a part of the Villains' tribe.

"I've had to be an angel my whole life, I mean being Miss World Australia, it is so important that you say the right things and you don't speak your mind so much and you bite your tongue," she continued. "Whatever came to my mind I would say because, at the end of the day, I'm a Villain and I say things and do things the way it should be said and done.

"Everyone has a villainous side to them and there have been so many times where you're like, I wish I could just say this but I can't because I have to be the hero, I have to be the good girl that I am. It was really fun to play into that and say things as they were."

But the game did take its toll, both mentally and physically, and though Sarah had been watching Survivor from a young age, she didn't realise just how difficult it was until she landed on that beach.

"You don't know if people are talking behind your back, and it does send you crazy," she said. Combine that with the lack of food and having no contact with the outside world, friends and family, Sarah said the time to vote someone out was truly the most difficult.

"Trying not to lose my mind and come across as a psycho and stay really calm and collected... everyone's scrambling around, talking to each other, you're not involved in the conversation and when you walk over they change the topic. It does send you crazy."

Watching the show back and seeing the bonds that some of the players made, and the besties within her own tribe Sarah said, "it made me realise how idiotic I was for not building those relationships. What was I thinking?

"For me especially, you don't have that close relationship with someone where you can cry on their shoulder, if you're stressed or starving or whatever it may be. That would have really helped me."

If she had her time all over again, Sarah would play a completely different game, becoming absolutely everyone's number one.

"I would do that to every single person," she said laughing, "You're amazing, I love you, let's be besties! No matter who they are, how old they are, that would be my time again. Everyone's my bestie."

