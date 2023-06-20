Relive The 2022 Australia Cup

Relive all the key action of the 2022 Australia Cup with full match replays and highlights available for all Australia Cup matches from the Round of 32 onwards.
Across one selected fixture on each matchday we will have 'Match Day Coverage' which will see the 10 Football team preview all the matches from that evening as well as cross to all the goals from those games as they happen.
*MDC indicates that this fixture will have Match Day Coverage available
Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds Key Dates Confirmed
|Date
|Times (AEST)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|29 Jun
|1930-2000 AEST
|Australia Cup - Round of 32 Draw
|-
|-
|Round of 32 Draw
|21 Jul
|1900-2300, kick off 1930 AEST
|Bentleigh Greens SC vs Broadmeadow Magic FC - MDC Available
|Round of 32
|Kingston Heath Soccer Complex, VIC
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|21 Jul
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Mindil Aces FC vs Avondale FC
|Round of 32
|Darwin Football Stadium, Marrara, NT
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|21 Jul
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Bonnyrigg White Eagles FC vs Oakleigh Cannons FC
|Round of 32
|Bonnyrigg Sports Centre, Bonnyrigg Heights, NSW
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|21 Jul
|2025-2225, kick off 2030 AEST
|Armadale SC vs Modbury Jets SC
|Round of 32
|Alfred Skeet Reserve, Forrestdale, WA
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|27 Jul
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Heidelberg United FC vs Brisbane Roar - MDC Available
|Round of 32
|Olympic Village, Heidelberg West, VIC
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|27 Jul
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Wollongong United vs Green Gully SC
|Round of 32
|Ian McLennan Park, Kembla Grange, NSW
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|27 Jul
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Brisbane City FC vs Cockburn City SC
|Round of 32
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|27 Jul
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Adelaide City vs Logan Lightning FC
|Round of 32
|Marden Sports Centre, Marden, SA
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|30 Jul
|1725-1925, kick off 1730 AEST
|Magpies Crusaders United vs Macarthur FC
|Round of 32
|BB Print Stadium, South Mackay, QLD
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|30 Jul
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
|Round of 32
|McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|31 Jul
|1555-1755, kick off 1600 AEST
|Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round of 32
|Leichhardt Oval
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|2 Aug
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Newcastle Olympic FC vs Melbourne City
|Round of 32
|No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|3 Aug
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Western United vs Melbourne Victory - MDC Available
|Round of 32
|AAMI Park
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|3 Aug
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Sydney United 58 FC vs Monaro Panthers FC
|Round of 32
|Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park, NSW
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|3 Aug
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Devonport City Strikers vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round of 32
|Valley Road, Devonport, TAS
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|3 Aug
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Peninsula Power FC vs NWS Spirit FC
|Round of 32
|AJ Kelly Park, Kippa-Ring, QLD
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|10 Aug
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Bentleigh Greens SC vs Sydney FC - MDC Available
|Round of 16
|Kingston Heath Soccer Complex, VIC
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|10 Aug
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Modbury Jets SC vs Macarthur FC
|Round of 16
|ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|14 Aug
|1355-1555, kick off 1400
|Sydney United 58 FC vs Western United
|Round of 16
|Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park, NSW
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|14 Aug
|1555-1755, kick off 1600
|Peninsula Power FC vs Green Gully SC
|Round of 16
|AJ Kelly Park, Kippa-Ring, QLD
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|17 Aug
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Adelaide City FC vs Adelaide United - MDC Available
|Round of 16
|ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|17 Aug
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Brisbane City FC
|Round of 16
|Jack Edwards Reserve, Oakleigh, VIC
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|17 Aug
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round of 16
|Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|17 Aug
|1925-2125, kick off 1930 AEST
|Avondale FC vs Brisbane Roar
|Round of 16
|ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, VIC
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|28 Aug
|1450-1655, kick off 1500 AEST
|Peninsula Power FC vs Sydney United 58 FC
|Quarter Final
|A.J. Kelly Park, Kippa-ring, QLD
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|31 Aug
|1900- 2125 kick off 1930 AEST
|Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Sydney FC - MDC Available
|Quarter Final
|Jack Edwards Reserve, Oakleigh, VIC
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|31 Aug
|1925- 2125 kick off 1930 AEST
|Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar
|Quarter Final
|ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|31 Aug
|1925- 2125 kick off 1930 AEST
|Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix
|Quarter Final
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah, NSW
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|11 Sep
|1350-1700, kick off 1400 AEST
|Sydney United 58 FC vs Brisbane Roar
|Semi Final
|Sydney United Sports Centre, Edensor Park, NSW
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|14 Sep
|1900-2200, kick off 1930 AEST
|Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Macarthur FC
|Semi Final
|Jack Edwards Reserve, Oakleigh, VIC
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
|1 Oct
|1900-2230, kick off 1945
|Sydney United 58 FC vs Macarthur FC
|Final
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch Highlights, Full Match
