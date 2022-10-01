Sydney United 58 FC vs Macarthur FC

Highlights
2022 Australia Cup Final Preview Show
Watch Robbie Thomson and Simon Hill preview the 2022 Australia Cup Final
Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Macarthur FC Highlights
Watch highlights from the Oakleigh Cannons FC vs Macarthur FC match
Australia Cup: Semi Final Preview Show
Robbie Thomson and Simon Hill dissect the match at King Tom and look ahead to Wednesday night's semi final
Sydney United 58 vs Brisbane Roar Highlights
Watch highlights from the Sydney United 58 vs Brisbane Roar match
Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney FC Highlights
Watch highlights from the Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney FC match
Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Highlights
Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar match