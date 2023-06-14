Joeys U17's

Subway Joeys' squad named for AFC-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023

Subway Joeys’ Head Coach Brad Maloney has named Australia’s 23-player squad for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ to be staged in Bangkok and Chonburi from June 15 – July 2, 2023.

The young Australians have been drawn in Group C and will face Saudi Arabia (16 June) and China PR (19 June) at Chonburi Stadium before completing the round robin group stage format against Tajikistan (22 June) at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium.

Upon announcing the final squad, Australian U-17 Men’s National Team Head Coach Brad Maloney said: “Competition for selection in the final 23 for these under-17 World Cup qualifiers has been hotly contested and a process which commenced in August.

“Over this period, the coaching staff have monitored upwards of one hundred players but ultimately selected a squad which provides both depth and versatility based upon our opposition and the tournament format, which will see the team play every third day in hot and humid conditions.

“We are acutely aware that we have a very challenging draw, however, we approach the tournament not only wanting to reach the semi-finals to secure a place at this year’s under-17 World Cup but create history by becoming the first Australian national youth team to win an AFC Asian Cup title,” Maloney explained.

Maloney also confirmed that Central Coast Mariners’ goalkeeper Anthony Pavlesic will retain the captain’s armband for the tournament.

The 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup™ features the 10 group winners and five best runners-up from the Qualifiers, along with hosts Thailand.

Australia will the need to reach the semi-finals to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™, currently scheduled to run 10 November – 2 December 2023, with the host country to be confirmed by FIFA following Peru’s withdrawal as tournament host.

The Subway Joeys’ coaching unit and support staff for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup includes Brad Maloney (Head Coach), Assistant Coach Michael Cooper, Goalkeeper Coach Davide Del Giovine, Sports Scientist Josh Gould, Doctor Andriy Boyko, Physiotherapist Luis Resa, Equipment Manager Guido Chayan and Analyst Huw Cox.

Adelaide's United Nestory Irankunda has been named in the Subway Joeys' squad

AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ Group Stage Draw

Group A: Thailand, Yemen, Malaysia, Laos Group B: Korea Republic, IR Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar Group C: Tajikistan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China PR Group D: Japan, India, Vietnam, Uzbekistan

Australia – AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ Group Stage Match Schedule

Friday 16 June – Australia vs Saudi Arabia at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Chonburi Stadium Monday 19 June – Australia vs China PR at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Chonburi Stadium Thursday 22 June – Australia vs Tajikistan at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Rajamangala National Stadium (Bangkok)

Football Australia Press Release

SUBWAY JOEYS’ 23-PLAYER SQUAD l AFC U-17 ASIAN CUP THAILAND 2023 l 15 JUNE – 2 JULY

NAME POSITION CURRENT CLUB (as at 16 May ’23) JUNIOR CLUB / MEMBER FEDERATION
Nathan AMANATIDIS Attacker Adelaide United FC Adelaide Comets FC / Football South Australia
Peter ANTONIOU Defender Melbourne City FC FC Bulleen Lions / Football Victoria
Nathan BARRIE Defender Western Sydney Wanderers FC Seaforth FC / Football New South Wales
Daniel BENNIE Attacker Perth Glory FC Sorrento FC / Football West
Giovanni DE ABREU Midfielder Perth Glory FC Sorrento FC / Football West
Zach DE JESUS Defender Sydney FC Lakeside Lions JFC / Football New South Wales
Miguel DI PIZIO Midfielder Central Coast Mariners FC AC United / Football New South Wales
Campbell DOVISON Attacker Western United FC East Bentleigh SC / Football Victoria
Mitchell GLASSON Attacker Sydney FC Liverpool Rangers SC / Football New South Wales
Daniel GRASKOSKI Goalkeeper Northcote City FC Glen Eira FC / Football Victoria
Aden GREEN Defender Western Sydney Wanderers FC Maccabi Hakoah JFC / Football New South Wales
Jordan HOEY Attacker Melbourne Victory FC FC Bulleen Lions / Football Victoria
Eddie INCE Midfielder Brisbane Roar FC Pine Hills FC / Football Queensland
Nestory IRANKUNDA Attacker Adelaide United FC Adelaide Croatia Raiders SC / Football South Australia
Andriano LEBIB Defender Perth Glory FC Dianella White Eagles / Football West
Richard NKOMO Defender Sydney FC South West Wanderers / Football New South Wales
Bailey O’NEIL Defender Adelaide United FC Western Strikers SC / Football South Australia
Anthony PAVLESIC (Cpt) Goalkeeper Central Coast Mariners FC Sydney United 58 FC / Football New South Wales
Sotiri PHILLIS Defender Adelaide United FC West Torrens Birkalla / Football South Australia
Tiago QUINTAL Midfielder Sydney FC Baulkham Hills FC / Football New South Wales
Corey SUTHERLAND Midfielder Perth Glory FC Cockburn City / Football West
Fabian TALLADIRA Midfielder Adelaide United FC Adelaide City FC / Football South Australia
Michael VONJA Goalkeeper Western United FC Caroline Springs George Cross FC / Football Victoria
Relive all the action from the Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign
Catch up with all the action from the Subway Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign with all the replays and highlights available on demand across 10 Play
