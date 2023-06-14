Subway Joeys' squad named for AFC-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023

The young Australians have been drawn in Group C and will face Saudi Arabia (16 June) and China PR (19 June) at Chonburi Stadium before completing the round robin group stage format against Tajikistan (22 June) at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium.
Upon announcing the final squad, Australian U-17 Men’s National Team Head Coach Brad Maloney said: “Competition for selection in the final 23 for these under-17 World Cup qualifiers has been hotly contested and a process which commenced in August.
“Over this period, the coaching staff have monitored upwards of one hundred players but ultimately selected a squad which provides both depth and versatility based upon our opposition and the tournament format, which will see the team play every third day in hot and humid conditions.
“We are acutely aware that we have a very challenging draw, however, we approach the tournament not only wanting to reach the semi-finals to secure a place at this year’s under-17 World Cup but create history by becoming the first Australian national youth team to win an AFC Asian Cup title,” Maloney explained.
Maloney also confirmed that Central Coast Mariners’ goalkeeper Anthony Pavlesic will retain the captain’s armband for the tournament.
The 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup™ features the 10 group winners and five best runners-up from the Qualifiers, along with hosts Thailand.
Australia will the need to reach the semi-finals to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™, currently scheduled to run 10 November – 2 December 2023, with the host country to be confirmed by FIFA following Peru’s withdrawal as tournament host.
The Subway Joeys’ coaching unit and support staff for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup includes Brad Maloney (Head Coach), Assistant Coach Michael Cooper, Goalkeeper Coach Davide Del Giovine, Sports Scientist Josh Gould, Doctor Andriy Boyko, Physiotherapist Luis Resa, Equipment Manager Guido Chayan and Analyst Huw Cox.
AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ Group Stage Draw
Group A: Thailand, Yemen, Malaysia, Laos Group B: Korea Republic, IR Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar Group C: Tajikistan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China PR Group D: Japan, India, Vietnam, Uzbekistan
Australia – AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ Group Stage Match Schedule
Friday 16 June – Australia vs Saudi Arabia at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Chonburi Stadium Monday 19 June – Australia vs China PR at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Chonburi Stadium Thursday 22 June – Australia vs Tajikistan at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Rajamangala National Stadium (Bangkok)
SUBWAY JOEYS’ 23-PLAYER SQUAD l AFC U-17 ASIAN CUP THAILAND 2023 l 15 JUNE – 2 JULY
|NAME
|POSITION
|CURRENT CLUB (as at 16 May ’23)
|JUNIOR CLUB / MEMBER FEDERATION
|Nathan AMANATIDIS
|Attacker
|Adelaide United FC
|Adelaide Comets FC / Football South Australia
|Peter ANTONIOU
|Defender
|Melbourne City FC
|FC Bulleen Lions / Football Victoria
|Nathan BARRIE
|Defender
|Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|Seaforth FC / Football New South Wales
|Daniel BENNIE
|Attacker
|Perth Glory FC
|Sorrento FC / Football West
|Giovanni DE ABREU
|Midfielder
|Perth Glory FC
|Sorrento FC / Football West
|Zach DE JESUS
|Defender
|Sydney FC
|Lakeside Lions JFC / Football New South Wales
|Miguel DI PIZIO
|Midfielder
|Central Coast Mariners FC
|AC United / Football New South Wales
|Campbell DOVISON
|Attacker
|Western United FC
|East Bentleigh SC / Football Victoria
|Mitchell GLASSON
|Attacker
|Sydney FC
|Liverpool Rangers SC / Football New South Wales
|Daniel GRASKOSKI
|Goalkeeper
|Northcote City FC
|Glen Eira FC / Football Victoria
|Aden GREEN
|Defender
|Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|Maccabi Hakoah JFC / Football New South Wales
|Jordan HOEY
|Attacker
|Melbourne Victory FC
|FC Bulleen Lions / Football Victoria
|Eddie INCE
|Midfielder
|Brisbane Roar FC
|Pine Hills FC / Football Queensland
|Nestory IRANKUNDA
|Attacker
|Adelaide United FC
|Adelaide Croatia Raiders SC / Football South Australia
|Andriano LEBIB
|Defender
|Perth Glory FC
|Dianella White Eagles / Football West
|Richard NKOMO
|Defender
|Sydney FC
|South West Wanderers / Football New South Wales
|Bailey O’NEIL
|Defender
|Adelaide United FC
|Western Strikers SC / Football South Australia
|Anthony PAVLESIC (Cpt)
|Goalkeeper
|Central Coast Mariners FC
|Sydney United 58 FC / Football New South Wales
|Sotiri PHILLIS
|Defender
|Adelaide United FC
|West Torrens Birkalla / Football South Australia
|Tiago QUINTAL
|Midfielder
|Sydney FC
|Baulkham Hills FC / Football New South Wales
|Corey SUTHERLAND
|Midfielder
|Perth Glory FC
|Cockburn City / Football West
|Fabian TALLADIRA
|Midfielder
|Adelaide United FC
|Adelaide City FC / Football South Australia
|Michael VONJA
|Goalkeeper
|Western United FC
|Caroline Springs George Cross FC / Football Victoria