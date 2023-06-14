Subway Joeys' squad named for AFC-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023

The young Australians have been drawn in Group C and will face Saudi Arabia (16 June) and China PR (19 June) at Chonburi Stadium before completing the round robin group stage format against Tajikistan (22 June) at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium.

Upon announcing the final squad, Australian U-17 Men’s National Team Head Coach Brad Maloney said: “Competition for selection in the final 23 for these under-17 World Cup qualifiers has been hotly contested and a process which commenced in August.

“Over this period, the coaching staff have monitored upwards of one hundred players but ultimately selected a squad which provides both depth and versatility based upon our opposition and the tournament format, which will see the team play every third day in hot and humid conditions.

“We are acutely aware that we have a very challenging draw, however, we approach the tournament not only wanting to reach the semi-finals to secure a place at this year’s under-17 World Cup but create history by becoming the first Australian national youth team to win an AFC Asian Cup title,” Maloney explained.

Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Maloney also confirmed that Central Coast Mariners’ goalkeeper Anthony Pavlesic will retain the captain’s armband for the tournament.

The 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup™ features the 10 group winners and five best runners-up from the Qualifiers, along with hosts Thailand.

Australia will the need to reach the semi-finals to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™, currently scheduled to run 10 November – 2 December 2023, with the host country to be confirmed by FIFA following Peru’s withdrawal as tournament host.

The Subway Joeys’ coaching unit and support staff for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup includes Brad Maloney (Head Coach), Assistant Coach Michael Cooper, Goalkeeper Coach Davide Del Giovine, Sports Scientist Josh Gould, Doctor Andriy Boyko, Physiotherapist Luis Resa, Equipment Manager Guido Chayan and Analyst Huw Cox.

Catch all the Subway Joeys’ AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 matches live and free on 10 Play.

AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ Group Stage Draw

Group A: Thailand, Yemen, Malaysia, Laos Group B: Korea Republic, IR Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar Group C: Tajikistan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China PR Group D: Japan, India, Vietnam, Uzbekistan

Australia – AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023™ Group Stage Match Schedule

Friday 16 June – Australia vs Saudi Arabia at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Chonburi Stadium Monday 19 June – Australia vs China PR at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Chonburi Stadium Thursday 22 June – Australia vs Tajikistan at 5.00pm local / 8.00pm AEST, Rajamangala National Stadium (Bangkok)

Football Australia Press Release

The Subway Joeys' first match will see them meet Saudi Arabia on Friday, 16 June. Watch all the action live and free on 10 Play!

SUBWAY JOEYS’ 23-PLAYER SQUAD l AFC U-17 ASIAN CUP THAILAND 2023 l 15 JUNE – 2 JULY