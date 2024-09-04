Relive the 2023/24 AFC Cup

Catch up with all the best moments from the 2023/24 AFC Cup with highlights and full match replays.
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|20 Sep
|2150-2430, kick off 2200
|Terengganu FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|ASEAN
|Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Terengganu
|Highlights, Full Match
|21 Sep
|2150-2430, kick off 2200
|Shan United vs Macarthur FC
|ASEAN
|Thuwunna Football Stadium, Yangon
|Highlights, Full Match
|4 Oct
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Stallion Laguna FC
|ASEAN
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Full Match
|5 Oct
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Macarthur FC vs Dynamic Herb Cebu FC
|ASEAN
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah
|Highlights, Full Match
|26 Oct
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Bali United
|ASEAN
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Full Match
|26 Oct
|2250-2530, kick off 2300
|Phnom Penh Crown FC vs Macarthur FC
|ASEAN
|Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
|Highlights, Full Match
|8 Nov
|2250-2530, kick off 2300
|Bali United vs Central Coast Mariners
|ASEAN
|Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali
|Highlights, Full Match
|9 Nov
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Macarthur FC vs Phnom Penh Crown FC
|ASEAN
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah
|Highlights, Full Match
|29 Nov
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Terengganu FC
|ASEAN
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Full Match
|30 Nov
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Macarthur FC vs Shan United
|ASEAN
|Pathum Thani Stadium, Bangkok
|Full Match
|13 Dec
|2250-2530, kick off 2300
|Stallion Laguna FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|ASEAN
|Binan Football Stadium, Laguna
|Full Match, Highlights
|14 Dec
|2250-2500, kick off 2300
|Dynamic Herb Cebu FC vs Macarthur FC
|ASEAN
|Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila
|Full Match, Highlights
|13 Feb
|1750-2000, kick off 1800
|Macarthur FC vs Sabah FC
|ASEAN - Zonal SF
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights, Full Match
|13 Feb
|1950-2200, kick off 2000
|Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown FC
|ASEAN - Zonal SF
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Full Match
|22 Feb
|1850-2100, kick off 1900
|Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|ASEAN - Zonal Final
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Highlights, Full Match
|7 Mar
|1850-2115, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC
|Inter-Zonal Semi Final
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Full Match
|14 Mar
|2050-2315, kick off 2100
|Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|Inter-Zonal Semi Final
|Kalinga Stadium, Odisha
|Highlights, Full Match
|17 Apr
|2150-2400, kick off 2200
|FC Abdysh-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners
|Inter-Zonal Final
|Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek
|Highlights, Full Match
|24 Apr
|1850-2100, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs FC Abdysh-Ata
|Inter-Zonal Final
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Highlights, Full Match
|6 May
|0145-0430, kick off 0200
|Al Ahed FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|Final
|Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex
|Highlights, Full Match