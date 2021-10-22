Central Coast Mariners are based in Gosford, on the Central Coast of New South Wales and compete in the A-League.

The Mariners were founded in 2004 and are one of the eight original A-League teams.

It is the first professional sports club from the Gosford region to compete in a national competition. Their home stadium is Central Coast Stadium.

Despite being considered one of the smallest-market clubs in the league, the Central Coast Mariners have claimed one A-League Championship, two A-League Premierships, four Hyundai A-League Grand Final appearances and four AFC Champions League campaigns.