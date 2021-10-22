A-League

EpisodesExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners

The first ever professional sporting entity to represent the Central Coast region on a national and international sporting stage

Central Coast Mariners are based in Gosford, on the Central Coast of New South Wales and compete in the A-League.

The Mariners were founded in 2004 and are one of the eight original A-League teams.

It is the first professional sports club from the Gosford region to compete in a national competition. Their home stadium is Central Coast Stadium.

Despite being considered one of the smallest-market clubs in the league, the Central Coast Mariners have claimed one A-League Championship, two A-League Premierships, four Hyundai A-League Grand Final appearances and four AFC Champions League campaigns.

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar
NEXT STORY

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

Advertisement

Related Articles

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

There will be a new face in the Isuzu UTE A-League this season with ex-Premier League star Charlie Austin joining Brisbane Roar
Isuzu UTE A-League: Grand Final Preview

Isuzu UTE A-League: Grand Final Preview

The stage is set for an all Melbourne affair come Saturday night as Melbourne City face off against Western United live and free on 10 and 10 play.
Isuzu UTE A-League: Elimination Finals Preview

Isuzu UTE A-League: Elimination Finals Preview

The beginning of the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series is just around the corner. Catch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play on demand.
The Significance of the Melbourne Derby

The Significance of the Melbourne Derby

What makes the Melbourne derby a special occasion? We asked two former players – Archie Thompson of Victory, and Matt Thompson of Heart/City for their memories in the build-up to the big day on Saturday.As told to Simon Hill
From kick boxing to kicking goals: McBreen's unique sporting journey

From kick boxing to kicking goals: McBreen's unique sporting journey

Football fans may recognise Daniel McBreen as the striker who helped win the A-League title for the Central Coast Mariners. As a co-commentator and pundit on Network 10 & Paramount+. Or for his coaching role with the Jets