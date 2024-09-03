2024/25 A-Leagues back live and free on 10 Play

The new Isuzu UTE A-League season is almost upon us. There will be a new team joining the competition while Central Coast Mariners will be on the hunt for their third straight Championship.

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men season will kick off on the weekend of 18-20 October, as Auckland FC embarks on their inaugural season in an expanded 13-team competition.

The new boys on the block will be coached by a familiar face with former Sky Blues man Steve Corica charged with leading the club in their inaugural season.

The newly assembled squad consists of mainly home grown New Zealand talent with some proven signings that include Japanese defender Hiroki Sakai while Alex Paulsen will be in between the sticks after joining from Bournemouth on loan.

Check out what's coming your way across the opening weekends plus what you can expect from the expanded 29 round season.

The Standout Fixtures to the kick off the 2024/25 Isuzu UTE A-League Season

It’s set to be a bumper Round 1, with a Grand Final rematch on Friday night as the Mariners host Melbourne Victory, before newcomers Auckland FC welcome Brisbane Roar to GO Media Stadium for their first ever fixture. The opening weekend will also see a huge Sydney Derby as Western Sydney Wanderers face off with Sydney FC at CommBank Stadium on Saturday night.

Round 2 will be headlined by the first Melbourne Derby of the 2024/25 season with Melbourne City taking on Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park. Auckland FC will then host Sydney FC as Sky Blues’ legend and current Auckland FC head coach Steve Corica faces his old side.

The rivalries continue in Round 3 with a state of origin showdown with Brisbane Roar up against Sydney FC, Western United host cross-town rivals Melbourne City, and the first-ever New Zealand derby with Wellington Phoenix taking on Auckland FC at Sky Stadium on Saturday 2 November.

Isuzu UTE A-League Men Saturday double-headers live and free on Network 10

Paramount Australia remains the exclusive home of Australian football for the 2024/25 season. Football fans across the country will once again enjoy access to a mountain of football with every single A-Leagues match available to stream live on Paramount+.

Building on the growth in TV viewership in 2023/24, this season will see the two Isuzu UTE A-League Men free-to-air matches moved to every Saturday on 10 Bold and 10 Play with back-to-back games kicking off from 5pm and 7:35pm AEST.

Taking on feedback from fans, clubs and partners, the Isuzu UTE A-League Men double-header is expected to drive viewership growth and momentum from the twilight slot into the evening match. Every Saturday, viewers can enjoy a whole evening of live and free football on 10 Bold and 10 Play, and for every other match, Paramount+ will be the exclusive destination.

Isuzu UTE A-League Men season broadcast notes, include:

Every Isuzu UTE A-League Men's match will be shown live on Paramount+.

Each Saturday two Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches will be broadcast live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

Outside of the Saturday double-header on 10 Bold and 10 Play, Paramount+ is the only place to catch every Isuzu UTE A-League Men match.

Every Liberty A-League Women’s match will be made available live and free on 10 Play, and live on Paramount+.

Minis, highlights and replays available to stream on 10 Play

Liberty A-League returns live and free on 10 Play

The 2024/25 Liberty A-League season is just around the corner.

Following a record-breaking season that saw record crowds, memberships and TV viewers, the Liberty A-League Women 2024/25 season will kick off on the weekend of 1-3 November.

The season has also been extended to a 23-game regular season as the league continues to expand to meet international standards.

The Liberty A-League Women 2024/25 season will see each team play 22 home and away fixtures, with an additional game being played during Unite Round.

As per the 2023/24 season, the top six sides will qualify for the Liberty A-League 2025 Finals Series which is set to kick off on 25-27 April, with the Grand Final scheduled for the weekend of 16-18 May.

In the lead up to the 2024/25 campaign, catch up with all the best from last season.

