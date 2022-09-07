A-League

EpisodesExtras2022/23 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced

2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Australian Professional Leagues (APL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season, offering more access than ever before for Australian football fans.

Each weekend the top Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches will be broadcast live and free on 10 Bold at 7.45pm AEST on Saturday, and every Sunday at 3pm AEST, an increase of 26 additional matches per season.

New for this season, the games will be ad-break free, whistle to whistle.

Every Liberty A-League Women match will be made available live and free on 10 play, and live on Paramount+, offering increased access to support the growth of the women’s game in the lead up to the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Melbourne Victory celebrate the Grand Final Victory against Sydney FC in the A-League Womens Grand Final

Paramount+ will remain the home of all men’s and women’s A-Leagues matches, which will be available to stream live as well as mini-matches, highlights and replays.

Melbourne Victory Liberty A-League Women player, Casey Dumont said: "When I was growing up, I was rarely able to see professional female athletes on TV. Today, it is completely normal for young girls and boys to watch both men and women at the highest level and know that a pathway to elite sport exists for them. This is a really significant step forward to ensuring greater access to the professional game, especially for young girls.”

Western United Isuzu UTE A-League Men player, Josh Risdon: "Last season was one of the most challenging ever with all the disruptions from COVID. This year, the fixture schedule is set, we have 26 more men’s games on 10 Bold and we are going to put on the best show for as many fans as possible every single week. Football really is back.”

2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Fixtures

Beverley McGarvey, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, Paramount Australia and New Zealand said: “Both Paramount ANZ and the APL are guided by and committed to a vision to unite, entertain, and further grow the football audience in Australia, ensuring fans are treated to the best seats in the house.

“The multi-platform broadcast approach guarantees increased availability and accessibility while acknowledging the changing consumption habits of A-Leagues fans.”

Australian Professional Leagues’ Chief Executive Officer, Danny Townsend said: “Paramount ANZ is a committed partner in growing football in Australia, and this season’s broadcast schedule is designed to deliver more football to more Australian homes with 26 additional men’s games on 10 Bold and almost 100 women’s games on 10 play. Football fans will know exactly where and when they will be able to watch A-Leagues football, week in and week out.

“Making every single Liberty A-League Women game available live and free on 10 play means that every girl in Australia can turn on their device and have sporting role models at their fingertips. With nine months to go until the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup, we are maximising the opportunity to access the game at every level.”

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men season will commence on Friday, 7 October and run through to Sunday, 30 April, followed by a seven match finals series in May, with a break from 13 November to 9 December for the FIFA World Cup. The Liberty A-League Women fixture will be announced in the coming days.

Watch the A-Leagues live and exclusive across Network 10 and Paramount+

Isuzu UTE A-League Men Hub

Liberty A-League Women Hub

Football Hub

Isuzu UTE A-League Transfers Wrap
NEXT STORY

Isuzu UTE A-League Transfers Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

Isuzu UTE A-League Transfers Wrap

Isuzu UTE A-League Transfers Wrap

10 play's wrap of some of the biggest Isuzu UTE A-League transfers so far this preseason.
How To Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men On Paramount+ and 10 play

How To Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men On Paramount+ and 10 play

Every 2022/2023 game live on Paramount+ with weekly games LIVE and free on 10 play
2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League LIVE on Paramount+ with 26 additional matches live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 play
Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

There will be a new face in the Isuzu UTE A-League this season with ex-Premier League star Charlie Austin joining Brisbane Roar
Isuzu UTE A-League: Grand Final Preview

Isuzu UTE A-League: Grand Final Preview

The stage is set for an all Melbourne affair come Saturday night as Melbourne City face off against Western United live and free on 10 and 10 play.