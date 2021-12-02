Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: The Liberty A-League Is Just The Beginning

The multi-year deal, commencing today includes naming rights partnership of the A-League Women’s competition, Final Series, and the Official Lending Partner of the A-Leagues. Liberty will also be an official Partner of the Isuzu UTE A League, A-League Youth and A-League eSports.

This partnership heralds a new dawn for elite football competitions in Australia, as men’s and women’s competitions become partners at the top of the A-Leagues game: furthering football’s position as the country’s most inclusive sport to grow the game for everyone.

The investment also marks a milestone in women’s professional football, with interest in the game increasing in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Announcing the partnership, A-Leagues Managing Director Danny Townsend stated, “The A-Leagues is proud and excited to welcome Liberty as a new naming rights partner. The team shares our passion for football, for diversity and for empowering women to pursue their dreams.

“We have seen a significantly expanding interest in women’s football - from grassroots through to the Matildas. By investing in women’s professional football through Liberty A-League, we offer more pathways for emerging players, ensuring our world-class competition is truly sustainable”.

And Liberty is delighted to further its support and involvement in Australian sport.

“Through the Liberty A-League we reaffirm our support for women in professional sport,” said Liberty CEO, James Boyle. “We are passionate about helping to provide the platform that women’s football deserves.”

“As a pioneer of financial inclusion, we support those who forge their own path, both on and off the field. The athletes currently playing in the Liberty A- League embody this spirit - they are the trailblazers at the top of their game.”

Liberty’s investment in the women’s competition is the latest milestone in the A-Leagues’ ambitious growth and commercial development strategy.

“This is an exciting and important moment for the game of football in Australia and for the growth of the women’s game in particular. At A-Leagues we want to see equality and equity across football, including fair access to facilities, coaching, pathways into the game, as well as equal.

Liberty A-League kicks on Dec 3 on Paramount Plus and Dec 5 on 10 play on BOLD and 10 play. Check the 2021/2022 season fixtures here.

How to watch A-Leagues on Paramount and 10 play